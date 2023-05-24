Asad Umar steps down from PTI leadership roles

ISLAMABAD – Former federal minister Asad Umar said on Wednesday that he was standing down as the secretary general of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after serving 17 months in the position.

In a news conference in Islamabad, he announced that he would no longer be a member of the PTI's core committee. But he clarified that he was not leaving the party.

The former federal minister stated, "Given the current situation [...] after May 9, it is not personally possible for me to continue performing my party leadership duties."

"I am giving notice of my resignation as PTI's secretary general and a core committee member. The fact that I am outspoken and unable to release my personal statements is one of the reasons.

Hours after being freed on the ruling of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Umar held a press conference.

He was ordered by the court to submit an oath promising not to take part in violent demonstrations.