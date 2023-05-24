Search

Technology

Adobe is adding an AI-powered image generator in Photoshop

Web Desk 10:40 PM | 24 May, 2023
Adobe is adding an AI-powered image generator in Photoshop
Source: Adobe

Software giant Adobe announced Tuesday that it will integrate artificial intelligence (AI) image generator into Photoshop by the end of the year, even though it is currently available in beta versions, in an effort to significantly speed up the user experience of editing photographs.

 According to the company, with merely a word prompt, users of the AI programme named Firefly could edit or remove parts from photos while automatic lighting and style matching is also possible.

In a blog post, Pam Clark, vice president of product management and strategy for Photoshop, stated: "Now that we are entering a new era of AI, the arrival of generative models presents a new opportunity to take our imaging capabilities to another level."

In a significant move towards a more natural, intuitive, and enjoyable manner of working, we have integrated this exciting new technology into Photoshop during the past few months, Pam stated.

The AI-powered tool, which was trained on both publicly accessible assets and Adobe's own collection of stock pictures, was released in March but was only available for the web.

With more than 70 million images created in the tool's first month, Adobe considered it one of its most successful beta launches ever.

AI firm 'Runway' releases app that offers users video editing

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Technology

Aesthetics Lab powered by Tibbi: Personalizing aesthetic experiences through artificial intelligence

11:48 PM | 10 Apr, 2023

Meet AI-powered Chinese digital news anchor

02:59 PM | 24 Mar, 2023

OPPO’s new era of Leadership in Image Technology 

05:51 PM | 19 Aug, 2022

Jazz xlr8 powered startup DeafTawk announces global expansion plans

03:11 PM | 2 Oct, 2021

HBL launches Pakistan’s first comprehensive Personal Finance Management tool, powered by Hysab Kytab

12:18 AM | 7 Apr, 2021

OPPO to launch 5G smartphones powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

03:16 PM | 4 Dec, 2019

Advertisement

Latest

A Legacy of Purity: Millac’s Hidden History

11:52 PM | 24 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 24th May 2023 

09:03 AM | 24 May, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – As the economic uncertainty looms, the Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

During the trading, the local currency moved by 0.02 percent during the opening hours. PKR was being traded at 287.20 or Rs0.05 lower.

Earlier this week, the dilapidated rupee faced back-to-back blows for the fifth successive session.

As Sharif-led government is struggling with high import payments, low foreign exchange reserves, and political uncertainty, the overall value of the Pakistani rupee depreciated massively against the greenback in recent times.

Experts flagged high demand and low supply of dollars in the Pakistani economy which is causing huge depreciation.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/24-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-24-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 24, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,500 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,050.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Karachi PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Islamabad PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Peshawar PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Quetta PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Sialkot PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Attock PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Gujranwala PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Jehlum PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Multan PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Bahawalpur PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Gujrat PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Nawabshah PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Chakwal PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Hyderabad PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Nowshehra PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Sargodha PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Faisalabad PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Mirpur PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: