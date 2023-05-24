Adobe is adding an AI-powered image generator in Photoshop

Software giant Adobe announced Tuesday that it will integrate artificial intelligence (AI) image generator into Photoshop by the end of the year, even though it is currently available in beta versions, in an effort to significantly speed up the user experience of editing photographs.
According to the company, with merely a word prompt, users of the AI programme named Firefly could edit or remove parts from photos while automatic lighting and style matching is also possible.
In a blog post, Pam Clark, vice president of product management and strategy for Photoshop, stated: "Now that we are entering a new era of AI, the arrival of generative models presents a new opportunity to take our imaging capabilities to another level."
In a significant move towards a more natural, intuitive, and enjoyable manner of working, we have integrated this exciting new technology into Photoshop during the past few months, Pam stated.
The AI-powered tool, which was trained on both publicly accessible assets and Adobe's own collection of stock pictures, was released in March but was only available for the web.
With more than 70 million images created in the tool's first month, Adobe considered it one of its most successful beta launches ever.
KARACHI – As the economic uncertainty looms, the Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
During the trading, the local currency moved by 0.02 percent during the opening hours. PKR was being traded at 287.20 or Rs0.05 lower.
Earlier this week, the dilapidated rupee faced back-to-back blows for the fifth successive session.
As Sharif-led government is struggling with high import payments, low foreign exchange reserves, and political uncertainty, the overall value of the Pakistani rupee depreciated massively against the greenback in recent times.
Experts flagged high demand and low supply of dollars in the Pakistani economy which is causing huge depreciation.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,500 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,050.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Karachi
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Quetta
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Attock
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Multan
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
