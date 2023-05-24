Adobe is adding an AI-powered image generator in Photoshop

Software giant Adobe announced Tuesday that it will integrate artificial intelligence (AI) image generator into Photoshop by the end of the year, even though it is currently available in beta versions, in an effort to significantly speed up the user experience of editing photographs.

According to the company, with merely a word prompt, users of the AI programme named Firefly could edit or remove parts from photos while automatic lighting and style matching is also possible.

In a blog post, Pam Clark, vice president of product management and strategy for Photoshop, stated: "Now that we are entering a new era of AI, the arrival of generative models presents a new opportunity to take our imaging capabilities to another level."

In a significant move towards a more natural, intuitive, and enjoyable manner of working, we have integrated this exciting new technology into Photoshop during the past few months, Pam stated.

The AI-powered tool, which was trained on both publicly accessible assets and Adobe's own collection of stock pictures, was released in March but was only available for the web.

With more than 70 million images created in the tool's first month, Adobe considered it one of its most successful beta launches ever.