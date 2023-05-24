Search

Lifestyle

Parineeti Chopra treats fans with heartwarming engagement pictures

Web Desk 11:03 PM | 24 May, 2023
Parineeti Chopra treats fans with heartwarming engagement pictures
Source: Parineeti Chopra (Instagram)

Politician Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra recently exchanged engagement vows on May 13 in a splendid ceremony held at Kapurthala House in New Delhi.

The couple's joyous moments with their loved ones were captured in several heartwarming pictures. One image showcased the bond between Priyanka Chopra and Raghav as she applied a tika, a symbol of blessings, on his forehead, while Parineeti radiantly smiled.

Accompanying the collection of cherished memories, Parineeti penned a heartfelt caption for the post. She expressed that her realization of finding "the one" came after sharing breakfast with Raghav, as their connection was immediate and undeniable. She described him as a remarkable man whose quiet strength brought calmness, inspiration, and joy to her life. Parineeti expressed her gratitude for his unwavering support, infectious humour, sharp wit, and genuine friendship, emphasizing that he is her true home. Reflecting on their enchanting engagement party, she described it as a dream unfolding beautifully, filled with love, laughter, and heartfelt emotions, accompanied by joyful dancing.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @parineetichopra

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @parineetichopra

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @parineetichopra

She also added, "As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined." 

Kapurthala House, known for its elegant and tasteful design, served as a perfect backdrop for the joyous occasion. The newly surfaced images shed more light on the meticulous decor Parineeti and Raghav selected for their special day. From the intricate vine detailing on the historic columns of the white structure to the thoughtfully arranged low-seating area, every aspect of the setup exuded elegance and comfort. 

Here's how fans reacted to the pictures:

On the work front, Chopra will next be seen in Chamkila, and Capsule Gill.  

Parineeti Chopra announces engagement with Indian politician on Instagram

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Sajal Aly mesmerizes fans in recent photoshoot

09:56 PM | 24 May, 2023

Hajra Yamin gives fans major fitness goals in new workout video

07:34 PM | 23 May, 2023

Neha Taseer sets temperature soaring with new bold pictures

02:21 PM | 22 May, 2023

Fans express outrage over Tere Bin marital rape scene

10:41 PM | 20 May, 2023

Mathira sends pulses racing with latest sizzling pictures

07:13 PM | 20 May, 2023

Maya Ali rocks French look in latest pictures

06:44 PM | 20 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

A Legacy of Purity: Millac’s Hidden History

11:52 PM | 24 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 24th May 2023 

09:03 AM | 24 May, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – As the economic uncertainty looms, the Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

During the trading, the local currency moved by 0.02 percent during the opening hours. PKR was being traded at 287.20 or Rs0.05 lower.

Earlier this week, the dilapidated rupee faced back-to-back blows for the fifth successive session.

As Sharif-led government is struggling with high import payments, low foreign exchange reserves, and political uncertainty, the overall value of the Pakistani rupee depreciated massively against the greenback in recent times.

Experts flagged high demand and low supply of dollars in the Pakistani economy which is causing huge depreciation.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/24-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-24-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 24, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,500 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,050.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Karachi PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Islamabad PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Peshawar PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Quetta PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Sialkot PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Attock PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Gujranwala PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Jehlum PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Multan PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Bahawalpur PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Gujrat PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Nawabshah PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Chakwal PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Hyderabad PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Nowshehra PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Sargodha PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Faisalabad PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Mirpur PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: