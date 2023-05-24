Parineeti Chopra treats fans with heartwarming engagement pictures

Politician Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra recently exchanged engagement vows on May 13 in a splendid ceremony held at Kapurthala House in New Delhi.

The couple's joyous moments with their loved ones were captured in several heartwarming pictures. One image showcased the bond between Priyanka Chopra and Raghav as she applied a tika, a symbol of blessings, on his forehead, while Parineeti radiantly smiled.

Accompanying the collection of cherished memories, Parineeti penned a heartfelt caption for the post. She expressed that her realization of finding "the one" came after sharing breakfast with Raghav, as their connection was immediate and undeniable. She described him as a remarkable man whose quiet strength brought calmness, inspiration, and joy to her life. Parineeti expressed her gratitude for his unwavering support, infectious humour, sharp wit, and genuine friendship, emphasizing that he is her true home. Reflecting on their enchanting engagement party, she described it as a dream unfolding beautifully, filled with love, laughter, and heartfelt emotions, accompanied by joyful dancing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

She also added, "As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined."

Kapurthala House, known for its elegant and tasteful design, served as a perfect backdrop for the joyous occasion. The newly surfaced images shed more light on the meticulous decor Parineeti and Raghav selected for their special day. From the intricate vine detailing on the historic columns of the white structure to the thoughtfully arranged low-seating area, every aspect of the setup exuded elegance and comfort.

Here's how fans reacted to the pictures:

On the work front, Chopra will next be seen in Chamkila, and Capsule Gill.