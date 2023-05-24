Parineeti Chopra treats fans with heartwarming engagement pictures

Politician Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra recently exchanged engagement vows on May 13 in a splendid ceremony held at Kapurthala House in New Delhi.
The couple's joyous moments with their loved ones were captured in several heartwarming pictures. One image showcased the bond between Priyanka Chopra and Raghav as she applied a tika, a symbol of blessings, on his forehead, while Parineeti radiantly smiled.
Accompanying the collection of cherished memories, Parineeti penned a heartfelt caption for the post. She expressed that her realization of finding "the one" came after sharing breakfast with Raghav, as their connection was immediate and undeniable. She described him as a remarkable man whose quiet strength brought calmness, inspiration, and joy to her life. Parineeti expressed her gratitude for his unwavering support, infectious humour, sharp wit, and genuine friendship, emphasizing that he is her true home. Reflecting on their enchanting engagement party, she described it as a dream unfolding beautifully, filled with love, laughter, and heartfelt emotions, accompanied by joyful dancing.
She also added, "As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined."
Kapurthala House, known for its elegant and tasteful design, served as a perfect backdrop for the joyous occasion. The newly surfaced images shed more light on the meticulous decor Parineeti and Raghav selected for their special day. From the intricate vine detailing on the historic columns of the white structure to the thoughtfully arranged low-seating area, every aspect of the setup exuded elegance and comfort.
Here's how fans reacted to the pictures:
On the work front, Chopra will next be seen in Chamkila, and Capsule Gill.
KARACHI – As the economic uncertainty looms, the Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
During the trading, the local currency moved by 0.02 percent during the opening hours. PKR was being traded at 287.20 or Rs0.05 lower.
Earlier this week, the dilapidated rupee faced back-to-back blows for the fifth successive session.
As Sharif-led government is struggling with high import payments, low foreign exchange reserves, and political uncertainty, the overall value of the Pakistani rupee depreciated massively against the greenback in recent times.
Experts flagged high demand and low supply of dollars in the Pakistani economy which is causing huge depreciation.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,500 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,050.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Karachi
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Quetta
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Attock
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Multan
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
