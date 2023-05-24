Search

This region in Portugal is imposing tourism tax: Details inside

24 May, 2023
LISBON - The concept of tourism tax seems to be gaining ground across the globe as another region is set to impose the tax.

Those who wish to travel to the Algarve region of Portugal will start paying a €2 tax per night and tax would be charged in the upcoming days. The reports by local media imply that the tax is applicable during the summer season while during the off-season, including the period between November and March, the fee will be slashed to €1 per night.

There are some exemptions to the imposition of tax such as for children under 16 and for those who spend more than five nights in the designated accommodation spot. Based on this criteria, the maximum tax imposed on any tourist comes out to be €10 euros.

“The tourist tax is a contribution that tourists leave in the local area to minimise their footprint”, Algarve’s mayor, António Miguel Pina said.

According to the Mayor, this decision has been implemented in an effort to set apart the tourist profile of those who always select this local area to spend their vacations, which usually are families with children.

The municipality approved the measure last month but once it is published in the Diario de Republica, it will come into force, making Olhao the third municipality in the region to charge tourists for night stays; Vila Real de Santo Antonio and Faro are already imposing tax on tourists.

The Algarve Intermunicipal Community (AMAL) had already given consent to the application of an identical tourist tax of €2, considering proposals made by the two largest hotel associations in the region as well as the Algarve Tourism Board (RTA), Schengenvisainfo reported.

The tourism tax is being imposed across the world in multiple cities. Recently, Manchester became the first UK city to impose a tourist tax and everyone who stays in a city centre hotel or holiday apartment has to pay £1 per night, per room.

Officially called the ‘City Visitor Charge’, it is hoped that it will raise £ 3 million a year; Edinburgh is also slated to introduce the same tax. 

Moreover, Indonesia's top tourist spot, Bali might not be free for all as the government is seriously considering imposing a tourist tax and the holiday island's visit will cost up to $150 in case the government okays the reforms.

