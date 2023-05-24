This region in Portugal is imposing tourism tax: Details inside

LISBON - The concept of tourism tax seems to be gaining ground across the globe as another region is set to impose the tax.
Those who wish to travel to the Algarve region of Portugal will start paying a €2 tax per night and tax would be charged in the upcoming days. The reports by local media imply that the tax is applicable during the summer season while during the off-season, including the period between November and March, the fee will be slashed to €1 per night.
There are some exemptions to the imposition of tax such as for children under 16 and for those who spend more than five nights in the designated accommodation spot. Based on this criteria, the maximum tax imposed on any tourist comes out to be €10 euros.
“The tourist tax is a contribution that tourists leave in the local area to minimise their footprint”, Algarve’s mayor, António Miguel Pina said.
According to the Mayor, this decision has been implemented in an effort to set apart the tourist profile of those who always select this local area to spend their vacations, which usually are families with children.
The municipality approved the measure last month but once it is published in the Diario de Republica, it will come into force, making Olhao the third municipality in the region to charge tourists for night stays; Vila Real de Santo Antonio and Faro are already imposing tax on tourists.
The Algarve Intermunicipal Community (AMAL) had already given consent to the application of an identical tourist tax of €2, considering proposals made by the two largest hotel associations in the region as well as the Algarve Tourism Board (RTA), Schengenvisainfo reported.
The tourism tax is being imposed across the world in multiple cities. Recently, Manchester became the first UK city to impose a tourist tax and everyone who stays in a city centre hotel or holiday apartment has to pay £1 per night, per room.
Officially called the ‘City Visitor Charge’, it is hoped that it will raise £ 3 million a year; Edinburgh is also slated to introduce the same tax.
Moreover, Indonesia's top tourist spot, Bali might not be free for all as the government is seriously considering imposing a tourist tax and the holiday island's visit will cost up to $150 in case the government okays the reforms.
KARACHI – As the economic uncertainty looms, the Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
During the trading, the local currency moved by 0.02 percent during the opening hours. PKR was being traded at 287.20 or Rs0.05 lower.
Earlier this week, the dilapidated rupee faced back-to-back blows for the fifth successive session.
As Sharif-led government is struggling with high import payments, low foreign exchange reserves, and political uncertainty, the overall value of the Pakistani rupee depreciated massively against the greenback in recent times.
Experts flagged high demand and low supply of dollars in the Pakistani economy which is causing huge depreciation.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/24-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-24-2023
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,500 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,050.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Karachi
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Quetta
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Attock
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Multan
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
