Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 25, 2023

Web Desk 08:28 AM | 25 May, 2023
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 25, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs184,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,950.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Karachi PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Islamabad PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Peshawar PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Quetta PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Sialkot PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Attock PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Gujranwala PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Jehlum PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Multan PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Bahawalpur PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Gujrat PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Nawabshah PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Chakwal PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Hyderabad PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Nowshehra PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Sargodha PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Faisalabad PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Mirpur PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 25, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 25, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 305.9 308.15
Euro EUR 329 332
UK Pound Sterling GBP 380 383.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 83.5 84.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 81 81.9
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 762.17 770.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 225 227.5
China Yuan CNY 40.74 41.14
Danish Krone DKK 41.58 41.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.31 37.66
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.20
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 932.58 941.58
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.92 63.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.8 181.8
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.58 26.88
Omani Riyal OMR 741.31 749.31
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.28 78.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 26.91 27.21
Swiss Franc CHF 318.76 321.26
Thai Bhat THB 8.37 8.52

