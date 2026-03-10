Wedding guests limit restricted to 200 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has introduced new regulations for weddings and other celebrations as part of its ongoing austerity campaign across the country amid Middles East tensions.

All events will now be required to serve only a single dish, commonly referred to as a “one-dish” rule. Additionally, the number of guests will be strictly limited to 200 per event, according to an official notification.

Authorities have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with these rules. Any violation by hall owners or event organizers could result in legal action.

Event timings have also been addressed, with a directive that all celebrations should conclude on schedule to promote electricity conservation.

District administrations and relevant officials have been ordered to conduct surprise inspections at wedding halls, farmhouses, and hotels.

Violators may face heavy fines, and authorities have the power to seal venues that do not comply with the new guidelines.