Japan announces to end Covid-19 border control restrictions

TOKYO - Japan has announced to end the existing border control measures on international travelers in line with its decision to categorise Covid-19 as a common disease, the government said Monday.
In a major shift toward normalising social and economic activities, the government has announced that from May 8th, travelers will no need to present Covid-19 vaccination documents with records of three vaccine doses or proof of a negative Covid-19 test upon arrival.
As part of fresh announcement, it has been revealed that the government will simultaneously start a new genomic surveillance programme, under which entrants who show symptoms symptoms like fever are tested voluntarily, to help detect new infectious diseases.
It has been disclosed that travelers arriving at five major airports – Narita, Haneda, Chubu, Kansai and Fukuoka -– will be subject to the new framework, which would begin next month when the legal status of Covid-19 is downgraded to the same category as seasonal influenza.
At present, all travelers are required to present certification of three Covid-19 doses or a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of departure. The Covid restrictions for entrants from Chinese has also been relaxed from April 5th and they don't need to present a negative result of a Covid-19 test conducted 72 hours prior to departure though sample testing would continue.
"We have decided to alter the tentative measures currently in place in light of the infection status at home and abroad, as well as border control steps taken by other Group of Seven nations," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said in a news conference, adding the government will continue its sample testing for arrivals from mainland China at airports.
The border control measures were first introduced in February 2020 when the pandemic sent shockwaves across the country. Observers said at that time that the measures introduced by Japan were the most stringent among the Group of Seven industrialised nations.
In November 2021, Japan tightened border controls by banning the entry of nonresident foreigners and compelling returning Japanese nationals and foreign residents to quarantine at designated facilities at a time when the Omicron variant of the coronavirus surged in the region.
The measures were so strict that they sparked protests from foreign exchange students and businessmen; however, the country started easing the daily entry cap in March 2022 before completely lifting it in October.
The relaxation of rules is expected to help tourism rebound as the country expects to welcome more and more travelers who spent whopping 4.8 trillion yen (US$36 billion) in 2019.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 6, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|314.5
|317.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|79.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.2
|78
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|36.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.3
|2.35
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.25
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Karachi
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Quetta
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Attock
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Multan
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
