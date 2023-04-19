Search

Immigration

Catch fireworks in UAE: Here are the places to visit on Eid al Fitr

Web Desk 10:36 PM | 19 Apr, 2023
Catch fireworks in UAE: Here are the places to visit on Eid al Fitr

DUBAI - Muslims across the world would be celebrating Eid al Fitr this weekend with religious reverence and joy and United Arab Emirates would not lag behind in providing entertainment to its residents.

Like New Year celebrations, the UAE has put in place events to attract the residents and in this regard fireworks would take place on multiple locations across the emirate. 

To experience the Eid in full extravaganza,  visitors can witness fireworks shows on the first two nights of Eid at following locations:

Etisalat by e& Beach Canteen

Etisalat by e& Beach Canteen will host a fireworks display starting at 9pm on its opening night on Friday, April 21. It will also include live entertainment, activities arranged by the local community, and tons of cuisines to savour from.

 Bluewaters

On Saturday, Bluewaters will host a fireworks show at 9pm. The place is located across the water from Dubai Marina and home to the largest observation wheel in the world. 

The Beach, JBR 

Another excellent vantage point, the Beach at JBR will also host a fireworks show at 9pm on Saturday, April 22, Khaleej Times reported. 

Dubai Parks and Resorts

The leisure and entertainment complex will also entertain the visitors with fireworks on April 22 and shows are scheduled at 7pm and 9pm.

Global Village

The daily fireworks shows have been planned from Friday, April 21 and an Eid market would also offer oppurtunity to shop from different stalls to get authentic Arabic pistachio ice cream, exquisite paintings by local artists, and an array of seasonal drinks.

Abu Dhabi would also be having fireworks displays to match the energy of Dubai and in this regard shows would take place at following lovations: 

Yas Island

Yas Island will host back-to-back fireworks displays on the first two days of Eid at Yas Bay Waterfront, starting at 9pm.

Corniche Road

Residents and tourists can also watch the sky come alive for Eid Al Fitr from Abu Dhabi's Corniche Road.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

UAE announces free parking, tolls as Eid al Fitr nears

11:01 PM | 19 Apr, 2023

This Spanish city might impose tourism tax soon: Here are the details

11:46 PM | 18 Apr, 2023

CAA rewards employees with bonus on Eidal Fitr

07:48 PM | 17 Apr, 2023

UAE ratifies Montreal Protocol to tackle rowdy passengers with strict action

09:10 PM | 15 Apr, 2023

UAE awards Golden Visas as Eil al Fitr nears: Here are the recipients

06:41 PM | 15 Apr, 2023

Outlanders overjoyed as PIA announces discounted tickets for Eidul Fitr holidays

03:31 PM | 15 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

UAE announces free parking, tolls as Eid al Fitr nears

11:01 PM | 19 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope –19th April 2023

09:04 AM | 19 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 19, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 19, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.9 289.65
Euro EUR 310 313.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 755.96 763.96
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.9 42.3
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.66 37.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.49 3.6
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.22
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.44 935.44
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.42
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 318.14 320.64
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 19 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,500 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,470.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Karachi PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Islamabad PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Peshawar PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Quetta PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Sialkot PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Attock PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Gujranwala PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Jehlum PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Multan PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Bahawalpur PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Gujrat PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Nawabshah PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Chakwal PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Hyderabad PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Nowshehra PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Sargodha PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Faisalabad PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Mirpur PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: