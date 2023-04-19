Catch fireworks in UAE: Here are the places to visit on Eid al Fitr

DUBAI - Muslims across the world would be celebrating Eid al Fitr this weekend with religious reverence and joy and United Arab Emirates would not lag behind in providing entertainment to its residents.

Like New Year celebrations, the UAE has put in place events to attract the residents and in this regard fireworks would take place on multiple locations across the emirate.

To experience the Eid in full extravaganza, visitors can witness fireworks shows on the first two nights of Eid at following locations:

Etisalat by e& Beach Canteen

Etisalat by e& Beach Canteen will host a fireworks display starting at 9pm on its opening night on Friday, April 21. It will also include live entertainment, activities arranged by the local community, and tons of cuisines to savour from.

Bluewaters

On Saturday, Bluewaters will host a fireworks show at 9pm. The place is located across the water from Dubai Marina and home to the largest observation wheel in the world.

The Beach, JBR

Another excellent vantage point, the Beach at JBR will also host a fireworks show at 9pm on Saturday, April 22, Khaleej Times reported.

Dubai Parks and Resorts

The leisure and entertainment complex will also entertain the visitors with fireworks on April 22 and shows are scheduled at 7pm and 9pm.

Global Village

The daily fireworks shows have been planned from Friday, April 21 and an Eid market would also offer oppurtunity to shop from different stalls to get authentic Arabic pistachio ice cream, exquisite paintings by local artists, and an array of seasonal drinks.

Abu Dhabi would also be having fireworks displays to match the energy of Dubai and in this regard shows would take place at following lovations:

Yas Island

Yas Island will host back-to-back fireworks displays on the first two days of Eid at Yas Bay Waterfront, starting at 9pm.

Corniche Road

Residents and tourists can also watch the sky come alive for Eid Al Fitr from Abu Dhabi's Corniche Road.