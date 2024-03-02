Search

Immigration

PIA to contact Canadian authorities over disappearance of crew members

Web Desk
09:22 PM | 2 Mar, 2024
PIA to contact Canadian authorities over disappearance of crew members

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is set to seek the support of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Canadian immigration authorities following the disappearance of two flight attendants during flights to Toronto.

The development was confirmed by a PIA spokesperson on Saturday and follows a surge in the number of 'voluntary disappearances' in Canada.

In two years, ten of the crew members of the airline have disappeared in Canada underscoring a concerning trend. Driven by economic hardships at home, individuals are increasingly seeking alternative avenues for relocation.

In June of the previous year, a vessel carrying over 750 irregular migrants, including 350 from Pakistan, sank near Greece, prompting Pakistani officials to engage in a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Greek authorities to combat human trafficking and prevent similar tragedies in the future.

The recent disappearance of Flight Steward Jibran Baloch and Airhostess Maryam Raza in Canada signals the expansion of this trend to white-collar workers within the country. Baloch, a crew member on the Toronto-bound PK-782 flight on Feb. 29, failed to report back, while Raza, who traveled to Toronto, did not board the return flight PK-784 to Karachi.

Confirming both incidents, PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan outlined the airline's decision to seek assistance from both the FIA and Canadian immigration authorities to locate and repatriate the missing cabin crew.

"This is a situation we are addressing with the FIA and Canadian immigration authorities," Khan informed Arab News. 

These developments come in the wake of the disappearance of Airhostess Faiza Mukhtar in January, assigned to PIA flight PK-781.

With three incidents recorded this year alone, the PIA spokesperson noted that the tally of airline crew members who have "disappeared" in Canada over the last two years has reached 10, attributing this trend to the "ease of asylum access and the general inclination of individuals seeking to leave the country."

Despite various measures being implemented by the airline, such as profiling and restricting crew members to those aged 50 and above, as well as retaining passports with station managers upon arrival at foreign destinations, none have proven effective in deterring crew members from absconding.

Pakistan has been grappling with an economic downturn for over a year, characterized by soaring inflation, currency devaluation, and unprecedented living costs. These conditions have triggered many youngsters to leave the country legally or even illegally through various means in pursuit of better prospects.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

10:07 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

Australian student visa approval rates go down as fresh policies take ...

09:49 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

Canada signs Youth Mobility Agreement for enhanced employment ...

09:41 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

This Pakistani airline is offering Lahore to Sharjah flight in just ...

09:22 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

PIA to contact Canadian authorities over disappearance of crew ...

03:28 PM | 1 Mar, 2024

US judge blocks controversial Texas law in major pro-immigration move

03:10 PM | 1 Mar, 2024

Canada relaxes visa restrictions for some Iranians: Details inside

Immigration

11:01 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Japan relaxes visa rules in favour of international students

11:27 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Customs seize high-end mobile phones worth 85 million at Lahore ...

04:24 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

White House issues statement on H-1B visa processing, Green Card ...

02:29 PM | 1 Mar, 2024

Hajj 2024: Visa issuance begins as Saudi Arabia finalizes ...

02:57 PM | 1 Mar, 2024

Saudi Arabia eases admission of international students under new ...

11:01 AM | 29 Feb, 2024

Canada imposes visa restrictions against Mexico

Advertisement

Latest

10:16 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

UMT honours Future Fest founder Arzish Azam with Innovation Award

Gold & Silver

02:28 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs3,500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 2 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against USD and other currencies in the open market on March 2, 2024 (Saturday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan – March 2, 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 282.3
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.3 77
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.97 745.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.82 39.22
Danish Krone DKK 40.23 40.63
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.62 910.62
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.49 59.09
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.97 170.97
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 725.68 733.68
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 27.13 27.43
Swedish Korona SEK 314.07 316.57
Swiss Franc CHF 314.07 316.57
Thai Bhat THB 7.74 7.89

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: