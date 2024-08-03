Visa free entry for India, Afghanistan? Interior ministry addresses rumours

ISLAMABAD - The government of Pakistan has clarified that the recently introduced visa-free entry would not benefit citizens and business communities from neighboring India and Afghanistan.

Some cabinet members had inquired whether the visa liberalization would also be extended to nationals from India and Afghanistan; however, the Ministry of Interior has responded that these two countries would not be included for security reasons.

The ministry has however clarified that religious tourism, particularly for Sikhs and Buddhists, would be facilitated as part of the recently introduced measures.

The Ministry of Interior has assured that stringent safety measures are in place, with all data linked to the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for the facilitated travel of tourists from across the world.

In this regard, it has been highlighted that special directives have been issued to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to present a welcoming image of Pakistan through friendly and helpful interactions with travelers at all international airports, Express Tribune reported.

As part of the measures to welcome more and more tourists and business people, the new Electronic Travel Authorization Form will simplify the process by reducing the required fields from 161 to 30, requesting only essential information.

As far as the processing time is concerned, for the new electronic visa, it is expected to be around 30 minutes, with a maximum of 24 hours for more complex cases.

It bears mentioning that recently, the government of Pakistan approved the exemption of visa fees for citizens from 126 countries in a landmark decision.

Prime Minister Shhebaz Sharif confirmed that the government is introducing major changes in the visa regime, adding that those visiting Pakistan from the selected 126 countries would not have to pay the fee for visas.

Talking to cabinet members during the crucial meeting, the prime minister said that the government had to decide between earning a few million dollars collected through the visa fees or promoting investment by exempting the visa fee completely.

'A few of the members highlighted that Pakistan would lose around five to seven million dollars collected through visa fees annually,' said the premier but hastened to add that if Pakistan is able to earn 50 million dollars through the collected efforts then it would be a landmark achievement.

A press release issued after the cabinet meeting confirmed that the federal cabinet approved the enforcement of an online visa application system for the citizens of 126 countries aimed at the promotion of business and investment activities and the tourism sector.

'Under the system, the citizens of these 126 countries would get business and tourist visas within 24 hours and would be exempted from paying free visa processing fees,' stated the press release.