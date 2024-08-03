Chinese to visit Pakistan visa-free starting this month, confirms PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that Pakistan will offer visa-free entry to Chinese citizens starting August 14, this year.

The Prime Minister made the remarks on Thursday during a meeting with a 12-member high-level Chinese delegation led by Minister Wang Fukang.

Sharif informed the Chinese delegation that the Cabinet had decided to implement the visa-free policy for Chinese citizens, which will take effect on August 14. He also emphasized that the relocation of Chinese industries to Pakistan through collaborative projects would be mutually beneficial.

The Chinese delegation comprised representatives from 10 different ministries. During their visit, these high-level experts will discuss Chinese investment in Pakistan, cooperation in the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and strategies to boost Pakistan’s exports.

It is to be mentioned that Pakistan is making it easier for citizens, tourists, and business people from 126 countries to visit the country by eliminating the visa fee.

During a recent cabinet meeting, prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that the government is introducing major changes in the visa regime, adding that those visiting Pakistan from the selected 126 countries would not have to pay the fee for visas.

Talking to cabinet members during the crucial meeting, the prime minister said that the government had to decide between earning a few million dollars collected through the visa fees or promoting investment by exempting the visa fee completely.

'A few of the members highlighted that Pakistan would lose around five to seven million dollars collected through visa fees annually,' said the premier but hastened to add that if Pakistan is able to earn 50 million dollars through the collected efforts then it would be a landmark achievement.

A press release issued after the cabinet meeting confirmed that the federal cabinet approved the enforcement of an online visa application system for the citizens of 126 countries aimed at the promotion of business and investment activities and the tourism sector.

'Under the system, the citizens of these 126 countries would get business and tourist visas within 24 hours and would be exempted from paying free visa processing fees,' stated the press release.

