Taiwan allows entry of Chinese tourists, business people as Covid subsides

26 Aug, 2023
TAITUNG - The government of Taiwan has announced to allow Chinese tourists and business people to visit the country again, years after the pandemic halted travel between the two countries. 

The government stated on Thursday that it will allow entry to the Chinese from this month. On the other hand, China has yet to add Taiwan back to the approved list to resume permission for its nationals to visit the country. 

Tensions between Taiwan and China have been continuing for decades and have garnered international attention but in 2019, China blocked individual tourism permits for Taiwan over the democratically governed island that Beijing claims as its sovereign territory, despite international pressure.

In a fresh statement, Taiwan's China policy-making Mainland Affairs Council said that business people from China will be allowed from Monday (August 28th) to apply for short-term visits such as for attending exhibitions, and will from Sept. 1 allow Chinese who live in third countries to visit the country as tourists.

Despite the permission, Taiwan would allow limited entry i.e. 2,000 arrivals per day. As far as the actual date from when the change would take place is concerned, the council said it depends on the reaction of the Chinese government.

"We hope the mainland side will also take steps and meet us halfway to facilitate the promotion and implementation of the plans," it stated.

Meanwhile, Beijing has yet to issue a statement on the development. The country blames Taiwan for many problems, including a slow resumption of direct flights. 

On the other hand, Taiwan's government has been trying to improve ties with China and the latest move seems to be an effort in this regard.  

Although China has not responded to the reopening of the border, Taiwan’s defense ministry said on Saturday that China sent dozens of aircraft and vessels toward the island.

The defense ministry said in a statement that 32 aircraft from the People’s Liberation Army and nine vessels from the navy were detected in the 24 hours between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday.

