Pakistani labourer falls off building, gets rescued by air ambulance in Saudi Arabia: Details inside

JEDDAH - In a matchless show of humanity, a Pakistani worker's life was saved by the swift response of Saudi authorities.

According to the details, a Pakistani worker fell off an under-construction building in Jeddah city of the holy kingdom.

When the incident happened, a fellow worker called the ambulance to aid the worker. While the ambulance was on its way, it got caught up in the traffic, making it virtually impossible to resuce the worker.

The Saudi authorities did not let the traffic impact the health of the Pakistani worker and in fact dispatched a helicopter to avoid any traffic and rescue the worker in trouble.

The moments when the chopper arrived were also captured and the workers lavished praise on the Saudi government for having shown so much care for an ordinary worker for Pakistan.