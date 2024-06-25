Search

Kuwait ends ban against hiring foreign workers from this country

Web Desk
08:23 PM | 25 Jun, 2024
KUWAIT CITY - The authorities in Kuwait have finally announced the lifting of the ban against hiring foreign workers from the Philippines.

The government confirmed the development on Monday to end the visa suspension for domestic workers from the Philippines; the suspension had been in effect for over a year due to disputes over labor rights.

According to a statement from the interior ministry, the Gulf state and Manila have reached an agreement to resume recruitment of domestic workers following successful negotiations.

"The countries have agreed to establish a joint committee dedicated to domestic labor affairs," the statement read.

This "would convene in a routine manner to address any sticking points that could potentially emerge", it added.

Relations between Kuwait and the Philippines deteriorated last year after the murder of domestic worker Jullebee Ranara, whose body was discovered charred in the Kuwaiti desert in January 2023. In response, Manila halted the deployment of new workers to Kuwait, exacerbating tensions between the two nations.

This incident marked the latest in a series of disagreements between Kuwait and the Philippines, despite Kuwait being home to a significant number of domestic workers from the Philippines.

In 2020, a Filipina was allegedly killed by her employer. Earlier in 2018, the body of a Filipina maid was found in her employer's freezer, triggering a diplomatic dispute between the two countries.

