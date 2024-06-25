Kuwait ends ban against hiring foreign workers from this country

KUWAIT CITY - The authorities in Kuwait have finally announced the lifting of the ban against hiring foreign workers from the Philippines.
The government confirmed the development on Monday to end the visa suspension for domestic workers from the Philippines; the suspension had been in effect for over a year due to disputes over labor rights.
According to a statement from the interior ministry, the Gulf state and Manila have reached an agreement to resume recruitment of domestic workers following successful negotiations.
"The countries have agreed to establish a joint committee dedicated to domestic labor affairs," the statement read.
This "would convene in a routine manner to address any sticking points that could potentially emerge", it added.
Relations between Kuwait and the Philippines deteriorated last year after the murder of domestic worker Jullebee Ranara, whose body was discovered charred in the Kuwaiti desert in January 2023. In response, Manila halted the deployment of new workers to Kuwait, exacerbating tensions between the two nations.
This incident marked the latest in a series of disagreements between Kuwait and the Philippines, despite Kuwait being home to a significant number of domestic workers from the Philippines.
In 2020, a Filipina was allegedly killed by her employer. Earlier in 2018, the body of a Filipina maid was found in her employer's freezer, triggering a diplomatic dispute between the two countries.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 25, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 351.45 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal at 72.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|351.45
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.95
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.58
|748.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.91
|40.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.67
|36.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.74
|916.74
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.38
|172.38
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|72.95
|73.85
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.53
|314.03
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
