PCB discloses details of players' monthly salaries

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has disclosed details about player remuneration under their central contracts.
This announcement follows the team's early exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, prompting the board to consider revising the players' central contracts.
Some players may face demotion due to poor performance, while others could lose their central contracts entirely.
According to the existing central contracts, Category A players, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and star pacer Shaheen Afridi, receive Rs4.5 million per month.
In Category B, players such as Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah are paid Rs3 million per month.
Category C players, like Imad Wasim, earn between Rs750,000 to Rs1.5 million per month.
Category D players, including Iftikhar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Saim Ayub, and others, receive the same salary range as Category C.
These figures represent only the players' monthly salaries; they also earn match fees and win bonuses across all three formats (Test, ODI, T20I) and enjoy sponsorship perks.
The current three-year central contracts were implemented on July 1, 2023, after the then-PCB chairman, Zaka Ashraf, was pressured by players for higher pay, sources told Geo News.
Notably, skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan risk losing their Category A status. However, sources indicate that national cricketers' salaries will not be reduced.
There are also concerns that players may reject central contracts if demoted, opting to play without restrictions.
The board is awaiting a report from head coach Gary Kirsten before making decisions. Additionally, a report from senior manager Wahab Riaz will be reviewed before final decisions are made.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 25, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 351.45 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal at 72.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|351.45
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.95
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.58
|748.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.91
|40.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.67
|36.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.74
|916.74
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.38
|172.38
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|72.95
|73.85
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.53
|314.03
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
