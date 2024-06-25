Search

PCB discloses details of players' monthly salaries

Web Desk
09:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2024
PCB discloses details of players' monthly salaries
Source: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has disclosed details about player remuneration under their central contracts.

This announcement follows the team's early exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, prompting the board to consider revising the players' central contracts.

Some players may face demotion due to poor performance, while others could lose their central contracts entirely.

According to the existing central contracts, Category A players, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and star pacer Shaheen Afridi, receive Rs4.5 million per month.

In Category B, players such as Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah are paid Rs3 million per month.

Category C players, like Imad Wasim, earn between Rs750,000 to Rs1.5 million per month.

Category D players, including Iftikhar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Saim Ayub, and others, receive the same salary range as Category C.

These figures represent only the players' monthly salaries; they also earn match fees and win bonuses across all three formats (Test, ODI, T20I) and enjoy sponsorship perks.

The current three-year central contracts were implemented on July 1, 2023, after the then-PCB chairman, Zaka Ashraf, was pressured by players for higher pay, sources told Geo News.

Notably, skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan risk losing their Category A status. However, sources indicate that national cricketers' salaries will not be reduced.

There are also concerns that players may reject central contracts if demoted, opting to play without restrictions.

The board is awaiting a report from head coach Gary Kirsten before making decisions. Additionally, a report from senior manager Wahab Riaz will be reviewed before final decisions are made.

