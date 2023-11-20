Search

Hajj 2024: Here's official response to your queries related to Sponsorship Scheme, Short Hajj

Web Desk
06:10 PM | 20 Nov, 2023
Hajj 2024: Here's official response to your queries related to Sponsorship Scheme, Short Hajj

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has clarified different queries regarding the upcoming Hajj to facilitate the pilgrims.

In a video posted to the social media account of the ministry on Monday, the spokesperson clarified that to proceed to Hajj, the applicant must have a valid Pakistani passport.

'Passport of any country except Pakistan is not acceptable for this year's Hajj,' clarified the spokesperson.

The official highlighted that those applying through the Sponsorship Scheme can change their 'Maktab' to category C by paying an additional $300 while regular applicants can not change their 'Maktab'.

'Those opting Long Hajj package would have their flights scheduled before those who opt for the Short Hajj,' said the spokesperson and added that those going on the Short Hajj Package would have their flights scheduled after the 15th  Zu al-Qa'dah.

'Those overseas Pakistanis having no bank account can open an Asaan account after arrival in Pakistan so that reimbursement (if any) can be made in case of changes in the cost of Hajj,' said the official and added that a bank account is mandatory for those applying through regular Hajj scheme from within Pakistan.

The official highlighted that if someone wants a single room with a double bed, they would have to pay Rs 180,000 per person for that facility; the additional cost is $635 per person for those applying through the Sponsorship Scheme for double bed room.

The ministry's official also elaborated that if a group comprising three people seeks a single room with three beds, they would have to pay Rs 60,000 per person or $215 per person through the Sponsorship Scheme.

To a query regarding the expensive Short Hajj, the official clarified that the season selected for Short Hajj is peak season, and residence as well as two-way ticket is expensive in that tenure. He added that even pilgrims from other countries opting for the Short Hajj have to pay more than the regular Long Hajj.

It bears mentioning that the government would start accepting Hajj applications from November 27th and the process would continue till December 12th.

