Immigration

Oman confirms suspension of visa for citizens from Bangladesh

03:56 PM | 1 Nov, 2023
Oman confirms suspension of visa for citizens from Bangladesh

MUSCAT -  Oman has temporarily halted the issuance of visas to Bangladeshi citizens, as announced by the Royal Oman Police.

In a statement posted on social media, no reason was specified for the abrupt move which came as a shock to many travel experts.

"The Royal Oman Police, within its review of the policies for obtaining some types of visas, announces the suspension of the conversion of all types of tourist and visit visas to work visas for all nationalities coming to the Sultanate of Oman, as well as the issuance of all types of visas for Bangladeshi citizens effective Tuesday, 31/10/2023 until further notice," the statement said.

This move comes in the wake of an official delegation from Oman's visit to Dhaka. Ambassador Dr. Sulaiman Saud Al Jabri, heading the legal department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led the delegation during their visit last month.

It bears mentioning that Bangladeshi nationals constitute the largest group of expatriate workers in Oman, with a reported total of 703,840 individuals, followed closely by 530,242 Indians, according to a report from July, Dhakatribune reported.

Oman is a country in the Middle East, and it's located next to the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman. It's a bit smaller than the state of Kansas in the USA and about 5 million people live in the country.

Oman is becoming a popular place for tourists. In recent years, many people have been visiting Oman to see its beautiful landscapes, like deserts, mountains, and beaches. The warm climate makes it a nice place to visit all year round.

There are lots of interesting places to visit in Oman. For example, tourists can explore the historic city of Nizwa, go on a desert adventure in Wahiba Sands, or take a dip in the stunning Wadi Shab.

Moreover, the grand Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Muscat known for its beautiful architecture and peaceful atmosphere is also frequented by tourists.

