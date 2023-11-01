Oman confirms suspension of visa for citizens from Bangladesh

MUSCAT - Oman has temporarily halted the issuance of visas to Bangladeshi citizens, as announced by the Royal Oman Police.

In a statement posted on social media, no reason was specified for the abrupt move which came as a shock to many travel experts.

"The Royal Oman Police, within its review of the policies for obtaining some types of visas, announces the suspension of the conversion of all types of tourist and visit visas to work visas for all nationalities coming to the Sultanate of Oman, as well as the issuance of all types of visas for Bangladeshi citizens effective Tuesday, 31/10/2023 until further notice," the statement said.

This move comes in the wake of an official delegation from Oman's visit to Dhaka. Ambassador Dr. Sulaiman Saud Al Jabri, heading the legal department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led the delegation during their visit last month.

It bears mentioning that Bangladeshi nationals constitute the largest group of expatriate workers in Oman, with a reported total of 703,840 individuals, followed closely by 530,242 Indians, according to a report from July, Dhakatribune reported.

