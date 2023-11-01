Kyrgyzstan announces visa free travel for Saudi Arabia: Details inside

BISHKEK - Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has introduced changes to its Visit Visa Regime, allowing citizens of several countries, including Saudi Arabia, to enter the country without a visa.

The relaxation for visa-free travel is valid for up to 60 days and under the new rules, foreign visitors must depart within the 60-day period and can only re-enter after 60 days.

Additionally, if a visitor overstays, they'll be considered an illegal resident and face fines upon departure.

The authorities in Kyrgyzstan have decided to end the practice of visa runs for foreign citizens, which allowed them to extend their stay by crossing the border. This move is aimed at better regulating migration and bolstering national security, Saudi Gazette reported.

Kyrgyzstan is a country nestled in Central Asia, surrounded by tall mountains and sharing borders with China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.

Approximately 6.5 million people call Kyrgyzstan home. They speak languages like Kyrgyz and Russia and each year, Kyrgyzstan welcomes many tourists eager to explore its breathtaking landscapes. Some of the popular spots to visit include Issyk-Kul Lake which is one of the largest mountain lakes globally, renowned for its crystal-clear blue waters. Tourists flock here for swimming and various water activities.

Moreover, Ala Archa National Park located close to the capital city, Bishkek boasts stunning sights like glaciers, lush forests, and towering mountains besides Burana Tower which has stood tall for over a thousand years and offers a captivating view from its top.

Kyrgyzstan is a treasure trove of natural wonders and cultural gems. For a taste of nomadic life, one can visit Son-Kul Lake, perched high in the mountains.

Tash Rabat, a 15th-century stone caravanserai, provides a glimpse into Silk Road history. If one is visiting the country, they should not miss Osh Bazaar in Bishkek, a bustling market where one can immerse oneself in local culture and find a wide array of goods.