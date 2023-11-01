Daraz guarantees authenticity: offers 2X money back if product not original

Daraz, the trailblazing e-commerce leader of Pakistan, has announced a series of customer-centric initiatives that promise to transform online shopping in the country.

The company has always believed in building trust and offering exceptional value to its customers and its renewed efforts are centered around its commitment to ensuring product authenticity.

In a dynamic and diverse market like Pakistan, the importance of genuine and high-quality products cannot be overstated. Daraz, being aware of the needs of its consumers, is creating a new standard by taking a strong stance on authenticity. If any Daraz customer comes across a non-original product on the platform, they will not only be guaranteed a full refund but will also receive double the amount they initially paid. This move is not just a policy, it is a testament to Daraz's confidence in the genuineness of its products and its unwavering commitment to maintaining consumer trust.

The 11.11 Mega Sale is an event that has become a cultural phenomenon in Pakistan, and it is just around the corner. Millions of people are eagerly anticipating the sale, hoping to get the best online deals. Daraz is well aware of the excitement this sale brings and has made strategic improvements to its customer support infrastructure in anticipation of the expected surge in customer interactions. Over 500 highly-trained professionals make up Daraz’s Customer Care team, standing ready to address any queries related to product specifics, delivery details, or post-purchase concerns. Their goal is to ensure that every Pakistani enjoys a seamless shopping experience.

Daraz's commitment to the Pakistani market extends beyond mere words and service enhancements. To tangibly demonstrate its dedication, Daraz has allocated an impressive budget of over $100,000 exclusively for refunds during the 11.11 sale. This significant financial pledge reflects Daraz's enduring philosophy of prioritizing customer satisfaction and trust over momentary gains. It's a clear message to its users that their satisfaction and trust are of utmost importance.

The e-commerce giant is breaking new ground in online shopping, redefining the way people shop and reaffirming its commitment to the people of Pakistan. The company is always listening to customers, innovating, and adapting to their changing needs and preferences. With a renewed focus on authenticity, unparalleled support, and unwavering promises, Daraz invites all Pakistanis to experience the best of online shopping.