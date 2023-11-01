  

Search

SponsoredSponsored Content

Daraz guarantees authenticity: offers 2X money back if product not original

Web Desk
04:54 PM | 1 Nov, 2023
Daraz guarantees authenticity: offers 2X money back if product not original

Daraz, the trailblazing e-commerce leader of Pakistan, has announced a series of customer-centric initiatives that promise to transform online shopping in the country.

The company has always believed in building trust and offering exceptional value to its customers and its renewed efforts are centered around its commitment to ensuring product authenticity. 

In a dynamic and diverse market like Pakistan, the importance of genuine and high-quality products cannot be overstated. Daraz, being aware of the needs of its consumers, is creating a new standard by taking a strong stance on authenticity. If any Daraz customer comes across a non-original product on the platform, they will not only be guaranteed a full refund but will also receive double the amount they initially paid. This move is not just a policy, it is a testament to Daraz's confidence in the genuineness of its products and its unwavering commitment to maintaining consumer trust.

The 11.11 Mega Sale is an event that has become a cultural phenomenon in Pakistan, and it is just around the corner. Millions of people are eagerly anticipating the sale, hoping to get the best online deals. Daraz is well aware of the excitement this sale brings and has made strategic improvements to its customer support infrastructure in anticipation of the expected surge in customer interactions. Over 500 highly-trained professionals make up Daraz’s Customer Care team, standing ready to address any queries related to product specifics, delivery details, or post-purchase concerns. Their goal is to ensure that every Pakistani enjoys a seamless shopping experience.

Daraz's commitment to the Pakistani market extends beyond mere words and service enhancements. To tangibly demonstrate its dedication, Daraz has allocated an impressive budget of over $100,000 exclusively for refunds during the 11.11 sale. This significant financial pledge reflects Daraz's enduring philosophy of prioritizing customer satisfaction and trust over momentary gains. It's a clear message to its users that their satisfaction and trust are of utmost importance.

The e-commerce giant is breaking new ground in online shopping, redefining the way people shop and reaffirming its commitment to the people of Pakistan. The company is always listening to customers, innovating, and adapting to their changing needs and preferences. With a renewed focus on authenticity, unparalleled support, and unwavering promises, Daraz invites all Pakistanis to experience the best of online shopping.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

07:32 PM | 3 Sep, 2022

Exemplary donation-drive and flood-relief efforts by Daraz

04:17 PM | 10 Oct, 2020

Al-Noor Orchard Housing Scheme offers plots on easy installments for ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:25 PM | 1 Nov, 2023

Pakistan security forces kill six terrorists in Zhob operation

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 1 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 1 November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound; Check today’s forex rates here

The roller-coaster ride for Pakistani rupee continues this week and on Wednesday, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs280.05 for buying and Rs283.25 for selling.

Euro was being quoted at 296.3 for buying and 299.2 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 344 for buying, and 347.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79 whereas the Saudi Riyal remains stable at 75.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 1 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.5 283.25
Euro EUR 296.3 299.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.85
Australian Dollar AUD 178.25 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.81 753.81
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.51 38.91
Danish Krone DKK 39.7 40.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.85 36.2
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.68 1.75
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.01 913.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.07 165.07
Norwegians Krone NOK 25 25.3
Omani Riyal OMR 728.21 736.21
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.04 77.74
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 24.98 25.28
Swiss Franc CHF 310.9 313.4
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan continues upward trend in line with international market

Gold continues its upward trajectory in domestic market of Pakistan following back-to-back surges in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 1 November 2023

On Wednesday, the price of single tola increased by Rs900 and the new price hovered at Rs213,000. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold jumped by Rs771 and reached Rs182,613.

The price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs198,365, 21 karat rate is Rs189,350 and 18k gold rate is around Rs162,300 for a single tola.

Globally, the price of the bullion moved up by $3 dollars to $2015. 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: