TCL Partners with AlfaMall to Launch 0% Markup Installment Plans for TVs & Acs

TCL, Pakistan’s No. 1 LED TV brand, has announced a strategic partnership with AlfaMall, offering customers the convenience of easy monthly installments at 0% markup on TCL and IFFALCON products. This exclusive initiative brings premium entertainment and cooling solutions within reach of more consumers across Pakistan.

Buy Now, Pay Later – With 0% Markup

Through this partnership, customers can now shop a wide range of TCL products—including Smart TVs, 4K UHD TVs, QLED TVs, Mini LED displays, and energy-efficient air conditioners—without worrying about upfront payments. The interest-free installment plan allows flexible budgeting without sacrificing quality or features.

Also included in the offer are IFFALCON’s Smart and 4K TVs, giving consumers even more variety and value under the same 0% markup financing option.

“We believe innovation should be within everyone’s reach,” said Majid Khan Niazi, Director of Marketing at TCL Middle East and Africa. “Our partnership with AlfaMall reflects TCL’s commitment to improving lives through technology. With interest-free installment options, we’re empowering more customers to access premium home entertainment and smart living.”

Free Nationwide Delivery

As an added benefit, all orders placed through the TCL Flagship Store on AlfaMall come with free delivery across Pakistan. Whether you’re in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, or any other city, TCL ensures your order reaches your doorstep with no extra shipping costs.

Why This Matters for Consumers

• 0% Markup Installments – Pay over time with no added interest

• Wide Product Range – Choose from TCL Mini LEDs, QLEDs, Smart TVs, 4K TVs, and ACs

• Free Delivery Nationwide – Fast and reliable shipping to your doorstep

• Trusted Brands – Shop confidently with Pakistan’s top-rated TV brand

Where to Shop

Ready to upgrade your home? Visit the official TCL Flagship Store on AlfaMall today and enjoy unbeatable flexibility and convenience.