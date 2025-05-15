India will face ruthless response if ceasefire is violated, warns DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD – Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, has stated that any attempt by India to violate the ceasefire will be met with a strong and assured response.

Speaking firmly on the Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos and the Kashmir issue, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to a swift and decisive reaction in case of any ceasefire breach by India.

In an interview with a British TV, he warned that any effort to infringe on Pakistan’s territory, sovereignty, or integrity would be met with a ruthless response.

He emphasized that both Pakistan and India are nuclear powers, and any serious escalation could lead to mutual destruction. “If India believes it can open a front against Pakistan, it would result in regional devastation,” he said.

The DG ISPR added that countries like the United States are now fully aware of India’s intentions in the context of nuclear risks.

On the Kashmir issue, he accused India of portraying it as an “internal matter” while deploying a heavy military presence to “intimidate” the local population.

He asserted that the resolution of the Kashmir dispute must come through the will of the Kashmiri people, in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif also stated that Pakistan considers it has achieved a significant military success despite India’s much larger armed forces.

He noted that India is frustrated by the US highlighting the Kashmir issue during the crisis. “The real test for the U.S. is how much pressure it can exert on India,” he concluded.