Dense fog disrupts traffic on motorways, flight operations at Lahore airport

LAHORE – Authorities have closed sections of motorways in Punjab as dense fog has blanketed the several cities, including Lahore, on Friday.

The fog has also disrupted flight operations at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, as several flights were diverted to Islamabad for landing. The aviation authorities have also rescheduled the flights due to visibility issues.

Meanwhile, the Motorway Police spokesperson said Lahore-Islamabad M2 is closed while Lahore to Jaranwala Motorway M3 is also shut for traffic.

The Motorway M4 from Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad and the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway M11 is also closed due to fog.

Visibility on national highways has also reduced, causing difficulties for drivers. Fog persisted in cities such as Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, and others, affecting traffic flow.

The spokesperson for the Motorway Police has advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel.