PIA’s first flight to Paris in four years today after EASA lifts ban

Pias International Flights Tickets Set To Get Cheaper After New Waiver

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is all set to restart its flight operations to Europe with first flight scheduled for Paris today, Friday, after four-year-long suspension was revoked.

The national carrier in a statement said that it will operate two flights in a week on every Friday and Sunday.

The first flight, PK749, will depart from Islamabad International Airport at 11:30am on Jan 10 while Aviation Minsiter Khawaja Asif, PIA acting chairman and other officials will see off the passengers in a simple ceremony.

The flight will be boarded by more than 300 passengers as PIA has sold all tickets for the flight. Furthermore, it has received booking of 80% seats of the next flight so far.

Reports said the passengers of the flight will also be welcomed by Pakistani officials at the Paris airport.

Pakistan national air carrier used to operate flights to Barcelona, Birmingham, Bradford, and London and other cities before being slapped with ban. The airline is also planning to reintroduce flights to Copenhagen, Oslo, and Amsterdam as part of its broader strategy to rebuild its European network.

In addition to EU destinations, the airline is looking to resume services to New York, pending approval from the United States. The airline also allocated six Boeing 777 aircraft to support operations to Europe, the UK, and the US as it works to expand its global network.

The recent development comes as EASA lifted ban on Pakistani airlines amid improved safety conditions. The suspension started in 2020, now ended, marking major milestone for Pakistan’s aviation sector.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

