Lodhran man jailed for second marriage without first wife’s permission

LODHRAN – A family court has sentenced a man to six months in jail over second marriage without the permission of his first wife in Lodhran city of Punjab.

Family Court Judge Tahira Shehzad announced the verdict and also imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on the man.

Shakeela Bibi, a resident of Kahror Pakka Tehsil in Lodhran, had filed a petition in the civil court against her husband, Mohsin, for marrying again without her consent.

After completing the case hearing, the judge convicted Mohsin of marrying without permission and sentenced him to six months in prison.

If the fine is not paid, the convict will have to serve an additional two months in prison.

Following the court’s decision, the police arrested the convict from the courtroom and transferred him to Central Jail Bahawalpur.

As per the law, “Any person who entres into second marriage without permission of his first wife or arbitration council is liable to imprisonment for upto one year and fine upto PKR 500,000/. A wife can consult the union council to demand her maintenance and that of her children from the husband”.

