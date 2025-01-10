This major road in Karachi to remain closed today

KARACHI – Traffic police announced that the Aiwan-e-Sadr Road will remain closed today, Friday, from 12 PM to 6 PM due to security reasons.

The traffic police spokesperson said both sides of the road from Fawara Chowk to Khajoor Chowk will be temporarily closed, and alternative routes will be provided for traffic.

Travelers heading from Shahrah-e-Faisal towards I.I. Chundrigar Road can use Din Muhammad Wafaai Road from Fawara Chowk, while passengers can also take the route from M.R. Kiani Chowk towards Shaheen Complex.

Those traveling from I.I. Chundrigar Road towards Shahrah-e-Faisal and Saddar can use Shaheen Chowk to M.R. Kiani Chowk, and from Fawara Chowk, they can use Sarwar Shaheed Road.

No traffic will be allowed to proceed on the Presidential Palace Road from M.R. Kiani Chowk.

Earlier, various roads including Jauhar Chowrangi, M.A. Jinnah Road remained closed for several days due to protest by a religious party over deteriorating security situation in Parachinar.