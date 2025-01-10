Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Bushra Bibi’s absence angers court, issues warning in Toshakhana Case II

Bushra Bibis Absence Angers Court Issues Warning In Toshakhana Case Ii

The Special Court hearing the Toshakhana Case II expressed displeasure over the absence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, and her legal counsel, warning that their failure to appear could result in the termination of the right to cross-examine witnesses.

The hearing, presided over by Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand, was held at Adiala Jail, where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was presented in the courtroom.

Bushra Bibi and her lawyer, Arshad Tabraiz, did not appear before the court during today’s proceedings. PTI Chairman’s counsel, Qausain Mufti, completed the cross-examination of prosecution witness Muhammad Ahmed.

The judge expressed frustration over the absence of Bushra Bibi’s lawyer, stating that if the defense counsel fails to attend the next hearing, the court will revoke their right to cross-examine witnesses.

So far, the testimonies of five witnesses have been recorded in the Toshakhana Case II.

The court summoned two additional prosecution witnesses for the next hearing and adjourned the case until January 14.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 10 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search