Bushra Bibi’s absence angers court, issues warning in Toshakhana Case II

The Special Court hearing the Toshakhana Case II expressed displeasure over the absence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, and her legal counsel, warning that their failure to appear could result in the termination of the right to cross-examine witnesses.

The hearing, presided over by Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand, was held at Adiala Jail, where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was presented in the courtroom.

Bushra Bibi and her lawyer, Arshad Tabraiz, did not appear before the court during today’s proceedings. PTI Chairman’s counsel, Qausain Mufti, completed the cross-examination of prosecution witness Muhammad Ahmed.

The judge expressed frustration over the absence of Bushra Bibi’s lawyer, stating that if the defense counsel fails to attend the next hearing, the court will revoke their right to cross-examine witnesses.

So far, the testimonies of five witnesses have been recorded in the Toshakhana Case II.

The court summoned two additional prosecution witnesses for the next hearing and adjourned the case until January 14.