Pakistani Passport ranks among World’s Weakest with High Visa Rejection rates

Pakistani passport continues to rank among the weakest in latest Henley Passport Index (HPI) as people from the fifth most populated nation are struggling to travel with high visa rejection rates.

Henley Passport Index, which ranks passports based on the number of destinations accessible without a visa, places Pakistan as fourth weakest, alongside countries like Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. As Singapore holds the top spot with visa-free access to most region, Pakistan’s passport provides only 33 visa free destinations, restricting its holders’ ability to travel internationally without requiring a visa.

Even countries like Chad, Somalia, and Palestine ranked just above South Asian nation, which also faces some of the highest rejection rates for Schengen visas. Pakistani passport’s low ranking shows citizens woes, especially those wishing to travel to Europe.

As travel restrictions continue to impact international mobility, Pakistan’s passport remains a significant obstacle for citizens who seek to explore the world without the burden of repeated visa applications and rejection.

Top Passports in 2025

Rank Country Passport Rank
1 Singapore 195
2 Japan 193
3 France 192
3 Germany 192
3 Spain 192
3 Italy 192
3 South Korea 192
3 Finland 192
4 Sweden 191
4 Austria 191
4 Denmark 191
4 Netherlands 191
4 Ireland 191
4 Luxembourg 191
4 Norway 191
5 Portugal 190
5 Switzerland 190
5 United Kingdom 190
5 Belgium 190
5 New Zealand 190
6 Greece 189
6 Australia 189
7 Malta 188
7 Canada 188
7 Poland 188
8 Czechia 187
9 Estonia 186
9 United States 186
9 Latvia 186
9 Hungary 186
10 Lithuania 185
10 Slovenia 185
10 Latvia 185
10 United Arab Emirates 185

 

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 9 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 280.35
Euro EUR 289.5 292.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.65 76.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.55
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
Australian Dollar AUD 174.25 176.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.85 744.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.1 197.5
China Yuan CNY 37.97 38.37
Danish Krone DKK 38.08 38.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.77 1.83
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.05 905.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.13 156.13
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.2 24.5
Omani Riyal OMR 721.25 729.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.8 76.5
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Krona SEK 24.76 25.06
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 
 

Top Lists

