Pakistani Passport ranks among World’s Weakest with High Visa Rejection rates

Pakistani passport continues to rank among the weakest in latest Henley Passport Index (HPI) as people from the fifth most populated nation are struggling to travel with high visa rejection rates.

Henley Passport Index, which ranks passports based on the number of destinations accessible without a visa, places Pakistan as fourth weakest, alongside countries like Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. As Singapore holds the top spot with visa-free access to most region, Pakistan’s passport provides only 33 visa free destinations, restricting its holders’ ability to travel internationally without requiring a visa.

Even countries like Chad, Somalia, and Palestine ranked just above South Asian nation, which also faces some of the highest rejection rates for Schengen visas. Pakistani passport’s low ranking shows citizens woes, especially those wishing to travel to Europe.

As travel restrictions continue to impact international mobility, Pakistan’s passport remains a significant obstacle for citizens who seek to explore the world without the burden of repeated visa applications and rejection.

Top Passports in 2025