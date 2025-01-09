Saudi Riyal to Pak Rupee Rate on 9 Jan 2025

KARACHI – Saudi Riyal (SAR) saw slight gains against Pakistani rupee in open market on January 9, 2025. The buying rate of the currency jumped by Rs0.3 to Rs74.25, and selling rate hovered at Rs74.65.

SAR to PKR Latest Exchange Rate

Date Latest Rate Change January 9 Rs74.25 +Rs0.3 January 8 Rs74.22 —

Saudi Riyal remains one of key currency due to number Pakistani expatriates living in Kingdom. The country remains the largest source of remittances to Pakistan, and many Pakistanis living abroad rely on currency exchange services when visiting home.

Saudi Riyal to PKR

Currently, 500 Saudi Riyals converted to Rs37,125, while 1,000 Riyals will be equal to Rs74,250 in Pakistani Rupees.