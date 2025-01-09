Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Saudi Riyal to Pak Rupee Rate on 9 Jan 2025

KARACHI – Saudi Riyal (SAR) saw slight gains against Pakistani rupee in open market on January 9, 2025. The buying rate of the currency jumped by Rs0.3 to Rs74.25, and selling rate hovered at Rs74.65.

SAR to PKR Latest Exchange Rate

Date Latest Rate Change
January 9 Rs74.25 +Rs0.3
January 8 Rs74.22

Saudi Riyal remains one of key currency due to number Pakistani expatriates living in Kingdom. The country remains the largest source of remittances to Pakistan, and many Pakistanis living abroad rely on currency exchange services when visiting home.

Saudi Riyal to PKR

Currently, 500 Saudi Riyals converted to Rs37,125, while 1,000 Riyals will be equal to Rs74,250 in Pakistani Rupees.

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 9 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 280.35
Euro EUR 289.5 292.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.65 76.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.55
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
Australian Dollar AUD 174.25 176.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.85 744.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.1 197.5
China Yuan CNY 37.97 38.37
Danish Krone DKK 38.08 38.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.77 1.83
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.05 905.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.13 156.13
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.2 24.5
Omani Riyal OMR 721.25 729.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.8 76.5
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Krona SEK 24.76 25.06
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 
 

