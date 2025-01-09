Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Embrace the next generation of Vlogging and Storytelling with Infinix ZERO Flip

Embrace The Next Generation Of Vlogging And Storytelling With Infinix Zero Flip

LAHORE – Infinix, a revolutionary smartphone brand in Pakistan committed to empowering the youth through the latest technology, proudly announces the launch of its latest flagship phone, the Infinix ZERO Flip. Designed for creative minds and adventure seekers, the ZERO Flip is now available for order offline at outlets nationwide for PKR 234,999/-. Equipped with a ground-breaking 4K front and rear pro-stable vlogging camera, the Infinix ZERO Flip delivers unmatched video quality for all your vlogging and content creation needs. The impressive 50MP main camera, featuring 4K 30FPS recording with stabilization capabilities, captures stunning detail and clarity, making it ideal for producing high-quality content that stands out.

The Infinix ZERO Flip’s front and rear 4K cameras with Pro-Stable capabilities set a new standard for mobile videography. The camera’s Dual Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) work in tandem to ensure smooth, stable videos, even in dynamic outdoor environments. This revolutionary stabilization technology guarantees that every shot remains steady, enabling users to focus on their creativity without worrying about unstable footage. The ZERO Flip also features a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, perfect for capturing expansive landscapes and lively group shots. With EIS maintaining stability during recording, you can share every breathtaking moment without compromising quality.

“As a leader in the smartphone market, Infinix is committed to driving innovation that empowers the youth to unlock their full potential. We believe that cutting-edge technology should be accessible to everyone, enabling them to express their creativity, share their stories, and make a lasting impact on the world. The Infinix ZERO Flip is a testament to our vision of blending innovation with user-centric design, ensuring that young creators have the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly digital landscape.” – Simon Feng, CEO of Infinix.

To conclude, the Infinix ZERO Flip redefines the boundaries of mobile technology, offering a seamless blend of innovation, performance, and creativity. The ZERO Flip not only enhances the visual quality of content but also simplifies the creative process, allowing users to focus on their vision rather than technical limitations—it’s an invitation to push creative boundaries, elevate digital experiences, and inspire a new generation of storytellers to capture the world from their unique perspective.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 9 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 280.35
Euro EUR 289.5 292.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.65 76.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.55
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
Australian Dollar AUD 174.25 176.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.85 744.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.1 197.5
China Yuan CNY 37.97 38.37
Danish Krone DKK 38.08 38.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.77 1.83
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.05 905.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.13 156.13
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.2 24.5
Omani Riyal OMR 721.25 729.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.8 76.5
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Krona SEK 24.76 25.06
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search