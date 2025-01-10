Sports presenter Zainab Abbas welcomes second son

Renowned sports presenter Zainab Abbas has joyously announced the birth of her second son, bringing a wave of happiness to her family and fans.

Zainab, the daughter of political leader Andleeb Abbas and first-class cricketer Nasir Abbas, tied the knot with Hamza Kardar in November 2019. Hamza is the son of Shahid Hafeez Kardar, a former Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan and Finance Minister.

The couple welcomed their first son, Taimur Hamza Kardar, in December 2021. Now, with the arrival of their second child, Zainab shared a heartfelt post on social media, revealing the joyous news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zainab Abbas (@zabbasofficial)

In her announcement, Zainab wrote:

“Taimur’s little brother arrived with the New Year! Haider Hamza Kardar has brought immense joy and love to our family.”

Accompanying the post were touching photos of Zainab cradling her newborn, while another showed her older son, Taimur, holding the baby in his lap. The newborn’s face was not revealed in the images.

Zainab’s announcement has been met with an outpouring of congratulations from fans, prominent sports figures, and fellow presenters, celebrating the newest addition to her family