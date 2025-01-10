Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Sports presenter Zainab Abbas welcomes second son

Sports Presenter Zainab Abbas Welcomes Second Son

Renowned sports presenter Zainab Abbas has joyously announced the birth of her second son, bringing a wave of happiness to her family and fans.

Zainab, the daughter of political leader Andleeb Abbas and first-class cricketer Nasir Abbas, tied the knot with Hamza Kardar in November 2019. Hamza is the son of Shahid Hafeez Kardar, a former Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan and Finance Minister.

The couple welcomed their first son, Taimur Hamza Kardar, in December 2021. Now, with the arrival of their second child, Zainab shared a heartfelt post on social media, revealing the joyous news.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zainab Abbas (@zabbasofficial)

In her announcement, Zainab wrote:
“Taimur’s little brother arrived with the New Year! Haider Hamza Kardar has brought immense joy and love to our family.”

Accompanying the post were touching photos of Zainab cradling her newborn, while another showed her older son, Taimur, holding the baby in his lap. The newborn’s face was not revealed in the images.

Zainab’s announcement has been met with an outpouring of congratulations from fans, prominent sports figures, and fellow presenters, celebrating the newest addition to her family

Picture of Rimsha Amir
Rimsha Amir
The author is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 10 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search