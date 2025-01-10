Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

NITB issues security alert for Wi-Fi users in Pakistan

The National Information Technology Board (NITB) has issued a critical advisory to institutions and individuals across Pakistan, highlighting the security risks associated with Wi-Fi networks and urging the adoption of enhanced protective measures.

In its statement, the NITB declared Wi-Fi networks inherently insecure due to vulnerabilities in default configurations and insufficient user awareness. These flaws, it warned, could allow cybercriminals to infiltrate systems, install malware, and compromise sensitive data.

To mitigate these risks, the advisory outlines several key recommendations:

  • Change Default Credentials: Replace default router usernames and passwords with strong, unique combinations.
  • Strengthen Password Policies: Use maximum password length and complexity for accessing router web or command-line interfaces.
  • Implement Secure Encryption Protocols: Upgrade to the WPA3 (Wi-Fi Protected Access 3) encryption protocol for robust security.
  • Modify and Hide SSIDs: Regularly change the default SSID (network name), disable SSID broadcasting, and ensure the Wi-Fi name remains hidden.

The advisory underscores the urgent need for these precautions, particularly in an era of increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity threats.

The NITB’s guidance is part of a broader effort to bolster cybersecurity awareness and resilience in Pakistan, aiming to protect both individual users and institutional systems from malicious attacks. Institutions and citizens are strongly encouraged to act promptly on these recommendations to safeguard their digital environments.

