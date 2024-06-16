Search

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan hits back at Bado Badi model's accusations

Web Desk
04:54 PM | 16 Jun, 2024
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan hits back at Bado Badi model’s accusations

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, a renowned Pakistani entertainer and social media star, is reveling in his international acclaim following the release of his hit song "Bado Badi." 

The track, which debuted a month ago, quickly garnered over 28 million views on YouTube before being removed due to copyright violations.

The song's success was soon overshadowed by a public feud between Khan and model Wajdan Rao, who starred in the video. Wajdan Rao has made multiple public statements against Khan, to which he recently responded in a viral Facebook video.

In his response, Khan humorously mimicked Rao’s accusations before addressing her claims directly. 
He stated, "I gave her a chance in six songs over the past 2.5 years; no one knew her before my music. Now she's saying she won’t work with me anymore. I found out from a friend that she was giving interviews against me. When I called her, she admitted she was doing it for the views. I told her she's already famous and doesn’t need to resort to such tactics."

Khan also clarified that he had no formal contract with Rao, compensated her with a modest fee, treated her to dinner, and ensured her safe return home by rickshaw. 

Addressing Rao's claims of feeling threatened, Khan asserted he’s harmless, claiming he hasn’t even killed a housefly. He advised Rao to leverage her fame positively and continue working in the media industry.

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan hits back at Bado Badi model’s accusations

