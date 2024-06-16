Search

Rain expected across Pakistan on Eid-ul-Adha's second day

05:30 PM | 16 Jun, 2024
As Pakistan prepares to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha starting tomorrow, the country is bracing for varied weather conditions across different regions. The Meteorological Department has issued forecasts indicating a mix of scorching heat on the first day and anticipated rainfall on the second day, particularly in the upper reaches of Punjab, Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Major cities like Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Gujrat, and Sialkot are expected to witness showers on the second day of Eid, offering respite from the sweltering temperatures. The weather outlook suggests that the precipitation may extend further south into Punjab by the third day of Eid.

The Director-General of the Meteorological Department has predicted the onset of monsoon rains by the end of June, with potential heavy rainfall expected during the final days of the month. Authorities have issued warnings about possible flash floods in rivers and streams across the country due to these weather forecasts.

While Eid-ul-Adha festivities are eagerly awaited and preparations are underway, citizens are urged to stay updated with weather forecasts and take necessary precautions to ensure safety during these anticipated weather changes. As celebrations commence, staying informed about weather conditions will be essential for planning activities and enjoying the occasion safely.

