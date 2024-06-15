IWMI, KP Irrigation Department join hands to enhance water resource 

PESHAWAR - The International Water Management Institute (IWMI) and the Irrigation Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have announced their collaboration on the Water Resource Accountability Programme (WRAP), which is funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

In a meeting at the Irrigation Department KP, both parties discussed the activities being implemented under WRAP in Punjab and planned to replicate them in KP to support the implementation of the KP Water Act 2020.

Dr. Mohsin Hafeez, Director, Water, Food & Ecosystems and Country Representative, IWMI Pakistan, presented an overview of the successful initiatives under WRAP in Punjab, which have significantly improved water resource management, irrigation efficiency, and sustainable agricultural practices. The KP authorities showed strong commitment and ownership of the project.

Dr. Mohsin Hafeez stated, "The WRAP initiative is a significant step towards ensuring efficient water use in KP and Pakistan. Our partnership with the Irrigation Department is crucial in translating this vision into reality, especially in regions like KP where water management challenges are distinct and pressing."

The meeting focused on adapting Punjab's initiatives to meet KP's specific requirements in alignment with the KP Water Act 2020, including localized water resource management, irrigation demand management, gender, youth, and community engagement, and compliance with the legislative framework. The KP authorities expressed keen interest in implementing these strategies.

Mr Aqib Ullah Khan, Minister of the Irrigation KP, expressed optimism about the programme's potential impact. "With IWMI's expertise and the support from FCDO, we are confident that the Water Resource Accountability Programme will bring transformative changes in KP. This initiative will address current water management issues and pave the way for long-term sustainability."

The discussion highlighted areas where IWMI's expertise would support the KP government, including strengthening policy and regulatory frameworks for water management, providing technical support for modern irrigation technologies, enhancing data collection and analysis capabilities, and conducting awareness campaigns to engage local communities, farmers, academia, and stakeholders in sustainable water practices.

The IWMI team also met with Mr Muhammad Sajjad, Minister for Agriculture of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to discuss the agenda and explore synergies between the departments to achieve better results from the WRAP project. The meeting was highly productive, reinforcing the collaborative effort needed to implement the WRAP successfully in KP province.

Both departments are committed to working together to ensure the programme's success, leveraging their combined expertise and resources. The WRAP initiative is set to create a robust foundation for future water governance, benefiting communities and ecosystems.