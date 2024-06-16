Search

Sports

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan offers to lead PCB after Pakistan’s T20 World Cup exit

Web Desk
09:00 PM | 16 Jun, 2024
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan offers to lead PCB after Pakistan’s T20 World Cup exit

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, the self-proclaimed singer famous for his off-key songs on social media, has made a surprising offer to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) following Pakistan’s exit from the ICC T20 World Cup.

Khan, who is currently in London promoting his debut film Sabak, shared his thoughts on the national team's poor performance during an interview with a Pakistani private TV channel. He suggested that the PCB needs a seasoned cricketer as its chairman and proposed himself for the role. 

Khan claimed, “If appointed chairman, I will spend four days a week on the ground, personally reviewing players’ performance and coaching.”

He further elaborated, “I will select only one coach for the national team and personally oversee how my chosen coach is training the team.”

When asked by a journalist if he was implying that Mohsin Naqvi should be removed from the chairman’s position in favor of him, Khan clarified, “It's not about that. I just want Mr. Mohsin Naqvi to calmly consider my offer.”

Khan noted that Naqvi, in addition to being the PCB chairman, also serves as the Federal Minister for Interior, a role with substantial responsibilities. “That’s why I think he should hand over the PCB chairman duties to me,” Khan added.

He emphasized that he was not criticizing Naqvi but felt that his experience in first-class cricket and his passion for the game qualified him for the position. “I have played first-class cricket; I have experience in the sport, and cricket is my first love,” Khan asserted.

He concluded by stating that the national players need to be mentally strong, and he would work on strengthening the team both mentally and emotionally.

Background: Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s real name is Kashif Rana. He was a first-class cricketer in the past, having played for Lahore in the 1983 and 1984 seasons of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. He played two first-class matches, scoring only 16 runs in three innings. Later, he moved to the UK, where he played club cricket for 12 years.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

09:00 PM | 16 Jun, 2024

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan offers to lead PCB after Pakistan’s T20 World ...

11:18 AM | 16 Jun, 2024

PAKvIRE: Ireland set 107 runs target for Pakistan to win dead rubber ...

10:31 AM | 16 Jun, 2024

England advances to Super 8 as Australia beats Scotland in T20 World ...

11:51 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

One of two missing Japanese climbers' body found at Spantik Peak in ...

10:29 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Shan Masood to stay as Test captain

07:35 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim to retire again after humiliating exit from ...

Sports

12:25 AM | 15 Jun, 2024

Pakistan eliminated from T20 World Cup 2024

11:59 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

Babar Azam to continue as captain despite team's poor performance in ...

06:39 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

Pakistan beats India to reach semi-final of Asian Squash Championship

11:42 AM | 14 Jun, 2024

T20 World Cup 2024: Rain threatens Pakistan's Super 8 hopes in USA vs ...

11:02 AM | 15 Jun, 2024

PCB to reevaluate players contracts after Pakistan's early exit from ...

11:33 AM | 15 Jun, 2024

Pakistani police cop bags gold medal in South Asian Bodybuilding ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:00 PM | 16 Jun, 2024

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan offers to lead PCB after Pakistan’s T20 World Cup exit

Gold & Silver

05:55 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Gold prices see slight decrease in Pakistan 

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 16 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 16, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.50 280.65
Euro EUR 296 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.7 353.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.8 75.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.8 73.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.18 749.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.18 40.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.34 909.34
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.3 59.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.88 731.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.65 205.65
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 311.9 314.4
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: