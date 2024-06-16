Chahat Fateh Ali Khan offers to lead PCB after Pakistan’s T20 World Cup exit

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, the self-proclaimed singer famous for his off-key songs on social media, has made a surprising offer to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) following Pakistan’s exit from the ICC T20 World Cup.

Khan, who is currently in London promoting his debut film Sabak, shared his thoughts on the national team's poor performance during an interview with a Pakistani private TV channel. He suggested that the PCB needs a seasoned cricketer as its chairman and proposed himself for the role.

Khan claimed, “If appointed chairman, I will spend four days a week on the ground, personally reviewing players’ performance and coaching.”

He further elaborated, “I will select only one coach for the national team and personally oversee how my chosen coach is training the team.”

When asked by a journalist if he was implying that Mohsin Naqvi should be removed from the chairman’s position in favor of him, Khan clarified, “It's not about that. I just want Mr. Mohsin Naqvi to calmly consider my offer.”

Khan noted that Naqvi, in addition to being the PCB chairman, also serves as the Federal Minister for Interior, a role with substantial responsibilities. “That’s why I think he should hand over the PCB chairman duties to me,” Khan added.

He emphasized that he was not criticizing Naqvi but felt that his experience in first-class cricket and his passion for the game qualified him for the position. “I have played first-class cricket; I have experience in the sport, and cricket is my first love,” Khan asserted.

He concluded by stating that the national players need to be mentally strong, and he would work on strengthening the team both mentally and emotionally.

Background: Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s real name is Kashif Rana. He was a first-class cricketer in the past, having played for Lahore in the 1983 and 1984 seasons of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. He played two first-class matches, scoring only 16 runs in three innings. Later, he moved to the UK, where he played club cricket for 12 years.