Pakistan to tour Netherlands for ODI series in July this year
Web Desk
06:13 PM | 4 Apr, 2022
Pakistan to tour Netherlands for ODI series in July this year
Source: @TheRealPCB_Twitter
Share

LAHORE – Men in Green will visit the northwestern European country for three-match ODI series in July this year.

Reports in local media said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Netherlands Cricket Board have agreed on the tour, while the exact dates are yet to be announced.

The schedule of the rare series will be announced once the logistics issues are settled while the games will be part of the ICC World Cup Super League.

Both sides were scheduled to play these fixtures in 2020, however the ODI series was postponed indefinitely due to the Covid pandemic. Dutch government earlier banned all sports and cultural events in the country to curb the novel virus spread.

PAKvAUS – Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series ... 09:14 PM | 2 Apr, 2022

LAHORE – Pakistani hitters put up an excellent show as they slammed Australia in the series-deciding third ODI ...

In another similar development, the Pakistan cricket team is set to face the Lankan lions in two Tests and three ODIs in July-August, while Green Shirts will also participate in the Asia Cup to be held in Sri Lanka from August 27.

In-form Pakistani squad is likely to remain busy this year as Afghanistan Cricket Board has also requested to reschedule the postponed ODIs.

Aaron Finch wants Babar Azam to play in Big Bash ... 11:41 AM | 4 Apr, 2022

LAHORE - Australia’s white-ball skipper Aaron Finch showered praises on Pakistani counterpart Babar Azam for his ...

More From This Category
Aaron Finch wants Babar Azam to play in Big Bash ...
11:41 AM | 4 Apr, 2022
Twin City Challenge Polo Cup: BN Polo claim title
07:51 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
Australia beat England to win 7th ICC Women's ...
04:30 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
Pat Cummins wishes a happy and blessed Ramadan to ...
04:50 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
Talat Rafiq Punjab Junior Tennis Championship ...
09:09 PM | 1 Apr, 2022
PAKvAUS – Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series ...
09:14 PM | 2 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayesha Omar speaks about her bold photoshoot with Shoaib Malik
05:50 PM | 4 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr