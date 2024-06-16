Search

PakistanViral

Six suspects remanded into police custody for chopping camel's leg in Sanghar

Web Desk
09:29 PM | 16 Jun, 2024
Six suspects remanded into police custody for chopping camel's leg in Sanghar
Source: TV screengrab

A magistrate in Shahdadpur remanded six suspects into police custody in connection with the brutal mutilation of a camel, which had its right leg chopped off in Mund Jamrao village, Sanghar district, earlier this week.

The incident occurred on Friday when a landlord allegedly severed the camel's leg as punishment for foraging in his field for fodder.

Sanghar police, prompted by the widespread circulation of the incident on social media, reached out to Soomar Behan, the camel's impoverished owner.

Police officials stated that the peasant had refused to identify the culprit or press charges. Consequently, the police lodged an FIR on behalf of the state against six unknown persons under sections 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

When police attempted to arrest the six suspects on Saturday, they allegedly resisted and attacked the officers, according to another FIR filed by the police.

The six suspects, identified as Rustam Shar, Abid Shar, Jaffar Jatt, Abdul Shakoor Shar, Gul Baig Lashari, and Darya Khan Shar, were arrested near Rantoo Bridge close to Sanghar.

This second FIR was filed under sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), and 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of an offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Sub-Inspector Atta Hussain Jutt stated that the suspects were presented before duty magistrate Asif Sial on Sunday. The police requested a 14-day remand for further investigation, particularly to locate the weapon used in the incident. However, the magistrate granted only a four-day police remand for the suspects.
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:29 PM | 16 Jun, 2024

Six suspects remanded into police custody for chopping camel's leg in ...

06:18 PM | 16 Jun, 2024

Pakistan introduces strict drone registration policy amid safety ...

05:30 PM | 16 Jun, 2024

Rain expected across Pakistan on Eid-ul-Adha's second day

04:02 PM | 16 Jun, 2024

Roadside bomb kills 2, injures 5 in KP’s Kurram 

02:00 PM | 16 Jun, 2024

Karachi shelter to fit injured camel with prosthetic leg following ...

01:29 PM | 16 Jun, 2024

Punjab implements section 144 to prevent disposal of animal remains ...

Most viewed

01:08 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Sindh landlord chops off camel's leg for gazing in his field (VIDEO)

02:50 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

'Where's our government?' Pakistani pilgrims share their sufferings ...

01:51 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Karachi traders arrested for selling Qurbani goats with plastic teeth

10:02 AM | 14 Jun, 2024

Sindh Budget 2024-25: Govt employees to get 30pc salary increase this ...

01:05 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

Pakistan Income Tax Slabs in Budget 2024-25

07:40 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

Honda CD 70 Dream price update in Pakistan for June 2024

Advertisement

Latest

09:29 PM | 16 Jun, 2024

Six suspects remanded into police custody for chopping camel's leg in Sanghar

Gold & Silver

05:55 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Gold prices see slight decrease in Pakistan 

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 16 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 16, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.50 280.65
Euro EUR 296 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.7 353.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.8 75.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.8 73.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.18 749.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.18 40.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.34 909.34
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.3 59.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.88 731.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.65 205.65
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 311.9 314.4
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: