Six suspects remanded into police custody for chopping camel's leg in Sanghar

A magistrate in Shahdadpur remanded six suspects into police custody in connection with the brutal mutilation of a camel, which had its right leg chopped off in Mund Jamrao village, Sanghar district, earlier this week.

The incident occurred on Friday when a landlord allegedly severed the camel's leg as punishment for foraging in his field for fodder.

Sanghar police, prompted by the widespread circulation of the incident on social media, reached out to Soomar Behan, the camel's impoverished owner.

Police officials stated that the peasant had refused to identify the culprit or press charges. Consequently, the police lodged an FIR on behalf of the state against six unknown persons under sections 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

When police attempted to arrest the six suspects on Saturday, they allegedly resisted and attacked the officers, according to another FIR filed by the police.

The six suspects, identified as Rustam Shar, Abid Shar, Jaffar Jatt, Abdul Shakoor Shar, Gul Baig Lashari, and Darya Khan Shar, were arrested near Rantoo Bridge close to Sanghar.

This second FIR was filed under sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), and 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of an offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Sub-Inspector Atta Hussain Jutt stated that the suspects were presented before duty magistrate Asif Sial on Sunday. The police requested a 14-day remand for further investigation, particularly to locate the weapon used in the incident. However, the magistrate granted only a four-day police remand for the suspects.

