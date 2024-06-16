Search

Sanghar camel to get artificial leg, shifted to Karachi for procedure

Web Desk
10:55 PM | 16 Jun, 2024
Sanghar camel to get artificial leg, shifted to Karachi for procedure
Source: TV screengrab

After authorities took notice of the gruesome incident wherein a camel's leg was allegedly amputated by a landlord, an official announced that the wounded animal would receive an artificial leg.

"The camel was shifted to Karachi yesterday and will be fitted with an artificial leg," Sanghar Deputy Commissioner Imran ul Hassan Khawaja said during a press conference on Sunday.

This development follows the police apprehension of five individuals accused of maiming the camel.

The suspects were presented before a district and sessions court, which subsequently approved their four-day remand.

The incident occurred on Friday in Sanghar's Mundh Jamrao area when a camel entered an agricultural field. In response, the landlord and his employees resorted to physical violence, torturing the camel and amputating its leg as punishment for foraging.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, drawing widespread condemnation. Despite the public outcry, the police initially registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unknown individuals, not the landlord involved in the incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ijaz later reported that five people had been arrested in connection with the animal abuse, with two confessing to the crime.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori announced he would give two camels to the owner of the injured animal.

Sarah Jahangir, Director of the CDRS Benji Project, whose organization is currently sheltering the wounded camel in Karachi, reported that the animal's condition is now stable. "Her amputated leg has been treated, and we are working with professionals to arrange a prosthetic leg," she said.

Jahangir lamented the extreme cruelty the camel endured, noting that while her organization often deals with cases of animal abuse involving cats and dogs, this incident was unprecedented. "We have worked with abused donkeys, but nothing this terrible. This is a whole different level of evil," she said.

Commenting on the camel's future, Jahangir stated that the animal would remain with the organization permanently, as it will be disabled for life and the owner is not equipped to manage such a situation.

Jahangir also praised the rescue efforts led by Shazia Marri and others who contacted the Benji Project team. She assured that they are working on getting the camel an artificial leg and will ensure it stays in a safe and comfortable environment.

Additionally, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the incident and directed the relevant authorities to provide treatment for the injured camel.

