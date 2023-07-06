Wahab Riaz apologises over reckless driving in Lahore rain

LAHORE – Adviser to Punjab interim chief minister on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz on Thursday issued an apology after his video of reckless driving and splashing bikers on flooded roads during rain in Lahore drew massive criticism.

Taking to Twitter, Riaz said that he is “sorry for what happened” but he also took aim at the critics, saying: “There are always two sides of the coin, but unfortunately we always see the wrong one only”.

“I’m sorry for what happened yesterday, it was purely unintentional and was misperceived in a very wrong way. Let’s try to spread positivity always and not malign this beautiful country of ours with negative propagandas. Stay blessed,” he wrote.

There are always two sides of the coin, but unfortunately we always see the wrong one only. I’m sorry for what happened yesterday, it was purely unintentional and was misperceived in a very wrong way. Let’s try to spread positivity always and not malign this beautiful country of… — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) July 6, 2023

The video went viral on social media on Wednesday when the Punjab capital received highest rain in three decades. The pacer can be seen riding the case recklessly on the flooded roads and splashing rainwater onto the passing vehicle and motorcyclists.

کڑوڑوں کی گاڑی میں دو ٹکے کا آدمی #WahabRiazpic.twitter.com/vTwAqNgzPO — Mansoor Ali ✨ WordPress Ninja ????????‍???? (@mansoor91) July 5, 2023

Later, social media users slammed the cricketer for his careless driving, with some demanding apology from him.