Jahangir Tareen’s brother Alamgir Tareen commits suicide

LAHORE – The brother of renowned politician Jahangir Khan Tareen and owner of Multan Sultans, Alamgir Tareen, committed suicide in the Punjab capital.
Reports said the managing director of the PSL franchise shot himself at his residence in Gulberg area of Lahore while police have reached the scene.
Jahangir Tareen was reportedly chairing the meeting of newly formed political party Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party when he was informed about the incident. He left for the Alamgir’s house immediately.
Police said they have found a suicide note nearby the body.
Here's how social media reacted to the devastating incident;
انا للہ وانا الیہ راجعون ????
اطلاعات کے مطابق جہانگیر ترین کے بھائی اور پی ایس ایل فرنچائز ملتان سلطانز کے مالک عالمگیر ترین نے خودکشی کرلی. عالمگیر ترین لاہور کے علاقے گلبرگ میں رہائش پذیر تھے
Alamgir Tareen#AlamgirTareen#MultanSultans pic.twitter.com/7dmS7IePBc— Muhammad zeeshan (@zeshanmohmnd) July 6, 2023
Very tragic news from Pakistan
Jehangir Tareen’s brother Alamgir Tareen shot himself in head to commit suicide. pic.twitter.com/IydZQ5ZUdY— Shama Junejo (@ShamaJunejo) July 6, 2023
Terrible news coming with regards to the demise of Alamgir Tareen. Thoughts with the entire family, he was a happy soul who made everyone smile around him, extremely passionate about Multan Sultans too. May he RIP.— zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) July 6, 2023
Owner of the PSL franchise Multan Sultans & Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen عالمگیر ترین committed su*cide earlier this morning in Lahore
According to the Lahore police, Alamgir Tareen shot himself in the head with a P*stol.#AlamgirTareen | #MultanSultan | #Lahore pic.twitter.com/bRToYd7psr— Malik SHOUJAAT ???????? (@Malok_Shoujaat) July 6, 2023
The lesson from Alamgir Tareen's suicide is how we all need to take care of our MENTAL HEALTH regardless of what's going on in our careers or personal lives. Society imposes too many expectations on us but we need to learn to take a deep breath and step back. RIP #AlamgirTareen pic.twitter.com/yPPoBGnCWW— Hamza Azhar Salam (@HamzaAzhrSalam) July 6, 2023
More to follow…
