Jahangir Tareen’s brother Alamgir Tareen commits suicide

01:23 PM | 6 Jul, 2023
LAHORE – The brother of renowned politician Jahangir Khan Tareen and owner of Multan Sultans, Alamgir Tareen, committed suicide in the Punjab capital.

Reports said the managing director of the PSL franchise shot himself at his residence in Gulberg area of Lahore while police have reached the scene. 

Jahangir Tareen was reportedly chairing the meeting of newly formed political party Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party when he was informed about the incident. He left for the Alamgir’s house immediately. 

Police said they have found a suicide note nearby the body. 

Here's how social media reacted to the devastating incident;

More to follow

