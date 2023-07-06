Yamaha increases motorbike prices by up to Rs29,000; check latest rates here

KARACHI – Yamaha Motor Pakistan Limited, the assembler of Yamaha bikes in Pakistan, has announced to increase motorcycle prices as the auto industry is struggling amid an ongoing economic crisis.
Yamaha bikes share a considerable market as the company offers bikes known for stylish designs, performance, and resale, and despite the competition, the company continues to increase its prices.
Yamaha again increased the prices of motorbikes by up to Rs29,000, with its top-of-the-line unit touching Rs4.39 lacs.
With the price hike of Rs29,000, the price of Yamaha YB 125Z in stands at Rs380,500 while the price of YB 125Z DX has been increased to Rs. 408,000 after an increase of Rs26,500.
YBR-125 is now available at price of Rs419,000 after an increase of Rs27,500, and YBRG saw price increase of Rs29,000 and new price stands at Rs436,000.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gained momentum against the US dollar in the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.
During intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 276.35, with an improvement of Rs1.06.
On Wednesday, PKR suffered losses against the greenback as it slides down 0.71 percent and was settled at 277.41.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Jul-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-july-06-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Karachi
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Quetta
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Attock
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Multan
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.