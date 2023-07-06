Yamaha increases motorbike prices by up to Rs29,000; check latest rates here

KARACHI – Yamaha Motor Pakistan Limited, the assembler of Yamaha bikes in Pakistan, has announced to increase motorcycle prices as the auto industry is struggling amid an ongoing economic crisis.

Yamaha bikes share a considerable market as the company offers bikes known for stylish designs, performance, and resale, and despite the competition, the company continues to increase its prices.

Yamaha again increased the prices of motorbikes by up to Rs29,000, with its top-of-the-line unit touching Rs4.39 lacs.

With the price hike of Rs29,000, the price of Yamaha YB 125Z in stands at Rs380,500 while the price of YB 125Z DX has been increased to Rs. 408,000 after an increase of Rs26,500.

YBR-125 is now available at price of Rs419,000 after an increase of Rs27,500, and YBRG saw price increase of Rs29,000 and new price stands at Rs436,000.