Children among 4 killed, over dozen injured as monsoon rain lashes Lahore for second day

02:20 PM | 6 Jul, 2023
LAHORE – At least four people have lost their lives while over dozen suffered injuries in separate incidents of roof and wall collapses in provincial capital as torrential rains lashes the metropolis for second day.

Media reports suggest that the roof of a house collapsed near the Bandianwala bridge in the Amar Sidhu area in which four people were killed including three hildren.

Rescue officials told media that the dilapidated roof weakened due to Wednesday's rain and today four people comes under the debris, while one person was pulled out alive.

Punjab capital received a second spell of rain as PMD warned of heavy rainfall under the new weather system.

In another incident, a part of the Mozang Hospital wall collapsed, and several people suffered injuries. The injured have been shifted to local hospitals.

