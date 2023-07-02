Met Office warns of urban flooding as monsoon rain to hit Pakistan from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday warned of urban flooding in many cities as it anticipated the start of the monsoon season on July 3.

On the evening of July 3, Met Office predicted that higher regions of the country will likely be affected by moist currents from the Arabian Sea and a westerly wave.

Up till July 8, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and central Punjab are predicted to see rainfall with just a few severe falls or hailstorms.

In its advisory, the PMD warned that from July 4 to 7, "heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore and may cause landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa."

Similarly, rains or thundershowers have been predicted in Barkhan, Loralai, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, D.I Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, D.G khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal and Okara from July 5 till July 8.

Sukkur, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Mithi, Chhor, Padidan, Nagarparkar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Dadu, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, and Karachi are all likely to see monsoon rains with sporadic heavy precipitation on July 7-8.

The PMD warned that from July 6 to July 8, "heavy falls may cause flash flood in hill torrent areas of D.G. Khan and neighbouring areas of northeast Balochistan."

In order to prevent any unfavourable circumstances at this time, it recommended farmers to manage their activity while keeping the weather prediction in mind and tourists to exercise caution.

The public is encouraged to stay in safe areas throughout the period since loose structures, such as solar panels and power poles, may be damaged by large falls and dust storms.