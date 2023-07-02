Three terrorists gunned down in DI Khan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – In an intelligence-based operation (IBO) carried out in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan, the security forces successfully neutralized three terrorists.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued a statement on Sunday, revealing that the operation involved a fierce exchange of gunfire, leading to the elimination of the terrorists. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain individuals.

The military's media wing stated that the terrorists had been actively involved in numerous acts of terrorism against security forces, police personnel, and innocent civilians. Additionally, the armed assailants were wanted for a previous attack on a police checkpost in Kulachi on April 11, 2022, which resulted in the martyrdom of five brave police constables.

To ensure the complete eradication of any remaining terrorists in the area, a thorough sanitization process is underway. The ISPR emphasized the determination of the security forces to eliminate the ongoing menace of terrorism.