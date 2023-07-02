Meet Kashif Sarmad – first Pakistani appointed deputy sheriff in US

A young individual from Hyderabad, Pakistan, named Kashif Sarmad Khalid, has achieved a significant milestone by being appointed as the deputy sheriff of Adams County, located in the state of Colorado, USA.

Kashif’s journey to success was paved by his hard work and dedication in the United States. He diligently underwent the necessary training, leading to his appointment as the deputy sheriff of Adams County, Colorado.

Prior to this achievement, Kashif pursued higher education, earning an MA degree from the University of Sindh and a law degree. Additionally, he obtained a master’s degree in criminal justice while residing in the United States.

Kashif’s career trajectory began in 2012 when he worked as a crime reporter in Karachi. A decade ago, he made the decision to relocate to the US, where he continued his academic pursuits.

Following the completion of his criminal justice degree, Kashif secured a position as a police officer in Colorado, marking an important step towards his current appointment as the deputy sheriff.