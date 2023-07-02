Faryal Mehmood fires up the floor with killer dance moves

Pakistani entertainment and dance fraternity's hottest most talented diva, Faryal Mehmood, has managed to swoon social media users once again! After her Eidul Adha's electric performance, the Dolly Darling star gave yet another display of her skills.

Taking to Instagram, the Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai actress shared a reel showing off her killer dance moves. Clad in a patterned Shalwar paired with a maroon shimmery crop top and a pair of sneakers, the Babul Ki Duaen Leti Ja gave desi and chic spin on her outfit but her dance moves stole the attention.

The Aap Ke Liye starlet managed to gather attention on social media all to herself.

Social media users showered praise for dancing diva.

On the work front, Mehmood's latest works include Kambakht, Sorry:A Love Story, and Half Fry, Raqeeb Se, and Gustakh.