PCB seeks govt’s clearance to participate in ODI World Cup

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has formally drafted a letter addressed to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, seeking the government’s approval on three specific matters related to Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming ODI World Cup, scheduled to take place in India in October of this year.

The primary purpose of this letter, which has been shared with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Interior, is to obtain the government’s endorsement for Pakistan’s involvement in the World Cup hosted by India.

Additionally, the PCB has requested the government to evaluate the anticipated security arrangements at the five venues designated for Pakistan’s matches during the World Cup.

“When approached for a statement, a spokesperson for the PCB confirmed that the board has officially reached out to the government to seek guidance regarding its participation in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.”

“Following the announcement of the World Cup schedule, we promptly wrote to our esteemed Patron, the Honourable Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, through the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), and sent copies to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Interior, respectfully requesting clearance to participate in the World Cup,” the spokesperson added.

In the letter dispatched on June 27, the PCB also sought the government’s counsel on the selection of venues.