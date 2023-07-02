PCB seeks govt’s clearance to participate in ODI World Cup

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has formally drafted a letter addressed to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, seeking the government’s approval on three specific matters related to Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming ODI World Cup, scheduled to take place in India in October of this year.
The primary purpose of this letter, which has been shared with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Interior, is to obtain the government’s endorsement for Pakistan’s involvement in the World Cup hosted by India.
Additionally, the PCB has requested the government to evaluate the anticipated security arrangements at the five venues designated for Pakistan’s matches during the World Cup.
“When approached for a statement, a spokesperson for the PCB confirmed that the board has officially reached out to the government to seek guidance regarding its participation in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.”
“Following the announcement of the World Cup schedule, we promptly wrote to our esteemed Patron, the Honourable Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, through the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), and sent copies to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Interior, respectfully requesting clearance to participate in the World Cup,” the spokesperson added.
In the letter dispatched on June 27, the PCB also sought the government’s counsel on the selection of venues.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 02, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|313
|316
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.99
|769.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222
|224
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.01
|40.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.98
|42.38
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.58
|36.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.55
|948.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.93
|177.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.17
|752.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.5
|219.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.94
|27.24
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.87
|323.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,100 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,270.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
