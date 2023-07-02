Ravishing in Red: Disha Patani rocks the internet with latest photoshoot

Bollywood diva, Disha Patani, managed to captivated the audience once again! The Indian actress with her Greek goddess beauty and physique is the epitome of perfection for millions of people around the world.

Enjoying 58 million followers on Instagram, the M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story famed actress shared another one of her stellar showcase of sartorial choices in a carousel of pictures on Instagram that turned up the heat on social media.

Clad in a breathtaking red dress, the Baaghi 2 star raised the oomph factor with the figure-hugging silhouette of the dress. The vibrant hue of the dress complemented Patani's rosy complexion and accentuated her godly carved features.

Adorned with intricate details, the dress carried an eye-catching neckline and flowy fabric.

On the work front, Patani will next be seen in Yodha, Kanguva, and Project K.