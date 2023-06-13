Tiger Shroff wishes rumoured ex Disha Patani on her birthday with a throwback photo

Heartiest congratulations are in order for Bollywood actress Disha Patani as she celebrates her 31st birthday.
Patani, a talented and popular Indian actress, is widely recognized for her mesmerizing beauty, charismatic screen presence and impressive acting skills.
Her rumoured ex-boyfriend, Tiger Shroff, poured his heartfelt wishes in a touching Instagram story. The throwback photo shared by Shroff captures a cheerful moment of the duo standing together, radiating happiness amidst a boisterous crowd.
In his birthday note, Shroff expressed his optimism for Disha's future, writing, "Only the best times ahead. Keep spreading your wings and love and laughter always. Happy birthday." The War actor's message resonates with warmth and affection for his Baaghi 2 co-star.
On her birthday, the stunning model-turned-actress delighted her fans by sharing a heartfelt photo collection accompanied by a touching caption. Expressing her gratitude for the past year, she wrote, "So grateful for this year ✨ thank you so much for all your wishes ❤️ I really hope this year fills everyone's heart with love ???? I am blessed to have the most beautiful souls in my life ✨ looking forward to more sunsets, happy memories with my loved ones, and finding myself ????✨"
Her words exude a sense of appreciation, optimism, and a desire for personal growth as she embarks on a new chapter of her life.
View this post on Instagram
On the professional front, Disha will be next seen with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in Project K.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as economic uncertainty looms.
During the interbank trading, the local currency registered marginal losses against the greenback, moving down nearly Rs0.32 during the early hours of trading on Tuesday.
Before noon, the embattled rupee hovered at around 287.98, with a decline of Re0.24 percent.
On Monday, rupee faced back-to-back blows against the high-flying dollar, and the currency settled at 287.63 in the interbank.
All eyes are on the revival of IMF bailout funds as resumption of the IMF programme remains stalled since November last year, and the government is making desperate moves to salvage funds.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-13-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold price per tola
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Karachi
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Quetta
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Attock
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Multan
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis.
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.