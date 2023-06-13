Tiger Shroff wishes rumoured ex Disha Patani on her birthday with a throwback photo

Heartiest congratulations are in order for Bollywood actress Disha Patani as she celebrates her 31st birthday.

Patani, a talented and popular Indian actress, is widely recognized for her mesmerizing beauty, charismatic screen presence and impressive acting skills.

Her rumoured ex-boyfriend, Tiger Shroff, poured his heartfelt wishes in a touching Instagram story. The throwback photo shared by Shroff captures a cheerful moment of the duo standing together, radiating happiness amidst a boisterous crowd.

In his birthday note, Shroff expressed his optimism for Disha's future, writing, "Only the best times ahead. Keep spreading your wings and love and laughter always. Happy birthday." The War actor's message resonates with warmth and affection for his Baaghi 2 co-star.

On her birthday, the stunning model-turned-actress delighted her fans by sharing a heartfelt photo collection accompanied by a touching caption. Expressing her gratitude for the past year, she wrote, "So grateful for this year ✨ thank you so much for all your wishes ❤️ I really hope this year fills everyone's heart with love ???? I am blessed to have the most beautiful souls in my life ✨ looking forward to more sunsets, happy memories with my loved ones, and finding myself ????✨"

Her words exude a sense of appreciation, optimism, and a desire for personal growth as she embarks on a new chapter of her life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) ???? (@dishapatani)

On the professional front, Disha will be next seen with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in Project K.