'No evidence' but 'would prove' allegations against senior army officer: Imran Khan

Web Desk 05:46 PM | 13 Jun, 2023
LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said he would prove that a senior intelligence officer committed criminal activities if an independent investigation was held.

The former premier shared a tweet after he told a joint investigation team (JIT) that he had no proof of allegation levelled by him against the military officer on multiple occasions regarding his assassination plot and other crimes.

On Monday, the PTI chief appeared before the JIT in a probe of his claims about senior officers of Pakistan Army. Investigators grilled PTI chief at the Islamabad Police DIG office where FIR was read out and clips were shown to the former premier in which he leveled allegations against the intelligence officers, including his assassination plan.

When asked about proof of allegations against army officers, the former PM responded in negative. Investigators asked him 'if senior army officer directly threatened you,' to which he also responded in negative.

In latest development, the former premier took to Twitter and repeated: “Firstly, I own everything what I said in the videos." 

“Question is, how can I provide evidence when I could not register an FIR against Gen Faisal Naseer who I know was not only behind the plot to assassinate me (along with Rana Sanaullah and Shehbaz Sharif) but also in the cover up that followed where he sabotaged the JIT report which had concluded that three shooters were involved.” 

“However, were there to be an independent investigation, I would prove that he has been involved in the worst crimes against our citizens,” he concluded.

Special Olympics World Games: Pak contingent arrive in Berlin

06:51 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis. 

